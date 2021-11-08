CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon and the federal infrastructure package

By Sage Van Wing
opb.org
 6 days ago

Your browser does not support the audio element. President Biden’s $2.75 trillion federal infrastructure and social spending plan will...

www.opb.org

opb.org

Oregon council launches statewide effort to manage wildfires

Your browser does not support the audio element. Oregon’s Wildfire Programs Advisory Council held its first meeting on Nov. 5. Some of the work the council will be focusing on will be fire-adapted communities and increasing the resiliency of Oregon’s landscapes. The council was created through legislation aimed at addressing wildfires. Mark Bennett is the chair of the council. Doug Grafe is the wildfire programs director under the Governor’s Office. They join us with details on the council and the work that lies ahead as Oregon manages its wildfires.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Rep. Cliff Bentz talks illegal cannabis during Southern Oregon visit

Efforts to clamp down on illegal cannabis cultivation in Southern Oregon could get attention from the federal government with the help of Congressman Cliff Bentz. During a visit to the Rogue Valley this week, Bentz, Oregon’s only Republican U.S. House member who represents the second district, met with local law enforcement and legislators. They’re trying to create a plan to deter future illegal cannabis farming, which authorities say is associated with violence, intimidation and even murder in the area.
OREGON STATE
agnetwest.com

New Federal-State Partnership to Address Transportation Infrastructure

A new partnership between state and federal officials seeks to bolster transportation infrastructure. Issues of transportation continue to create significant challenges in the food supply chain. Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed an executive order in an attempt to remedy some of the complications related to the transportation of goods. Now the state of California has entered into a new strategic partnership with the U.S. Department of Transportation to expand those efforts.
TRAFFIC
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
Business Insider

I'm an evangelical pastor, and I biked 1,600 miles along the US-Mexico border. The only border crisis is America's disgusting treatment of migrants.

I biked 1,600 miles along the southern border and spoke with residents, immigrants, and border patrol. The narrative politicians and the media have spread about a crisis for border communities is false. The only crisis at the border is how the US is treating immigrants and asylum seekers. Doug Pagitt...
IMMIGRATION
rockydailynews.com

Lauren Boebert Has a New Web Series, and the Reader Reviews Are In

What does U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert have in common with obnoxious kids on the internet? A fundamental ignorance of how Congress works, suggests Teague Bohlen in his most recent “Boebert Watch,” as well as pushing mean-girl rhetoric on Bullet Points, her new weekly web series. In the first installment, she...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Michael Loren

California's mass exodus is headed largely to one state

They're calling it the "mass exodus." Families and individuals who lived in large cities before the Covid-19 pandemic are rumored to be headed in large numbers outside the cities. While the term "mass exodus" does not reflect the more subtle U.S. Census data, there is a trend that has been seen in the migration of Californians.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mic

Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Kansas Reflector

Climate funds in infrastructure bill aimed at drought, wildfires, floods, Interior says

The recently passed bipartisan infrastructure bill isn’t just about roads and bridges — it also spends billions to address wildfire, drought, flooding and other effects from climate change, Interior Department officials say. The $1.2 trillion measure, which is awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature after the House cleared it last week, includes pay raises for wildland […] The post Climate funds in infrastructure bill aimed at drought, wildfires, floods, Interior says appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
U.S. POLITICS
Vice

‘But He’s Jewish’: The Ohio GOP Senate Race Just Went There

It seems that (((dog-whistles))) are just too subtle for modern politics. Ohio GOP Senate candidate Mark Pukita defended his blatantly antisemitic ad attacking Republican primary front-runner Josh Mandel’s Jewish faith during a Thursday candidate forum. “Are we seriously supposed to believe the most Christian-values Senate candidate is Jewish?” asks an...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Facebook says deleting account of slain marine’s mother who criticised Joe Biden was a mistake

The mother of Kabul blast victim Kareem Nikoui has been unbanned from Instagram after the company said it had removed her account by accident.Shana Chappell said her account was deleted after posting a tribute to her son followed by criticism of Joe Biden to Facebook, which owns Instagram.In a statement to The Independent, a Facebook spokesperson confirmed the removal of her account but said it was a mistake.“We express our deepest condolences to Ms Chappell and her family. Her tribute to her heroic son does not violate any of our policies,” the statement said.“While the post was not removed,...
INTERNET
CBS Minnesota

Will Government Spending Solve Inflation Issues?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Monday, in a White House ceremony, President Joe Biden will sign the $1 trillion infrastructure bill. The president is expected to continue push for his other big spending bill, the $1.7 trillion Build Back Better bill. But with inflation at 6.2%, the highest rate in decades, there is debate over whether government spending is fueling the rise in price or if the spending will make it better. The price of everything is going up, from natural gas for home heating to gas for cars and trucks and, of course, food costs. As Congress struggles over whether to pass the...
BUSINESS

