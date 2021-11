A Bangor man is facing charges in connection to serious injuries inflicted on his infant son. Bangor police were first alerted in mid-October when they were called to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center for a report of a baby with a skull fracture. They questioned the baby's father, Damien Schenk, 19, who WABI-TV reports told police that he had dropped the child, causing him to hit his head on the floor. At the time, no charges were filed.

BANGOR, ME ・ 10 DAYS AGO