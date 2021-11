AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Only the fifth female sentinel to ever serve at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetary–badge number 688, is from right here in Amarillo. Sgt. 1st Class Chelsea Porterfield is a hero by any measure. She has an impressive military career earning a bronze star, two meritorious service […]

