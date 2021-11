The President and CEO of Southcoast Health is taking a leave of absence following a domestic incident at his home one week ago. Keith Hovan was arrested by Rochester police and charged with domestic assault and battery. According to the New Bedford Light, the Southcoast Board of Trustees and Hovan himself issued statements on Friday. Hovan said the allegation has caused an unfair distraction to all associated with Southcoast Health. "So, for that reason, effective immediately, I am taking a leave of absence," said Hovan. He went on to say, "As we continue to address the greatest public health crisis of our lifetime, Southcoast Health deserves a leader unencumbered by current personal matters.

ROCHESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO