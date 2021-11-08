CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest exit from Fed's board gives Biden three slots to fill

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
Connecticut Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Randal Quarles announced Monday that he will resign from the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors at the end of the year after completing a four-year term as its top bank regulator, opening up another vacancy on the Fed's influential board for President Joe Biden to fill....

