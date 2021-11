ATLANTA -- Alex Bregman has been struggling at the plate for a while and he's been especially rough in the World Series against the Braves. With the Astros' backs against the wall -- facing a 3-1 deficit heading into Sunday night's Game 5 -- manager Dusty Baker decided to drop Bregman in the order, from his customary spot in the three hole down to seventh. Carlos Correa jumps up to third and Yuli Gurriel moves to fifth as they continue to alternate righties and lefties.

