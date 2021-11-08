CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

045: Susumu Yokota 横田進

By Freddie J
wrir.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUp next in our artist spotlight month is someone who could manage both up and down tempo. A real genius in rhythm, texture and sound, Susumu Yokota. Coming out of a rich music scene in 80s Japan with techno pop, post punk and environmental music, Toyama-born Susumu Yokota (1960-2015) became one...

www.wrir.org

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Adele and Rich Paul Just Took the Next Step in Their Relationship

Watch: Adele & BF Rich Paul Take Their Romance to the Next Level!. Hello from the other side—well, from across the pond to be specific. Almost four months after Adele and Rich Paul had fans rolling in the deep when they went public with their romance, the two have taken the next big step in their relationship: flying to Adele's native home of the U.K. together as a couple.
RELATIONSHIPS
HOLAUSA

Pharrell Williams shares rare family photo with wife Helen and son Rocket

Pharrell Williams is enjoying some quality time with his family. Over the weekend, the Grammy Award winning producer shared a rare family photo with his wife, Helen Lasichanh, and their 12-year-old son, Rocket Ayer. In his Instagram caption, Williams wrote, “Lotus Enzymes,” referring to a popular ingredient in his skincare line Humanrace. The family and a group of their friends are currently vacationing in Egypt.
RELATIONSHIPS
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Techno Music#Ambient Music#Dance Music#Rich Music#Japanese#Deep House#Harthouse 1993 Tenshin#Hebula Newstage#Symbol P Vine Records#Freddie
thefocus.news

TikTok's Ladydrivah 2.0 death rocks truckertok: What happened to her?

News of the death of creator Ladydrivah 2.0 has spread on TikTok and her passing has seen a flood of video tributes on the platform, making their final call for her. Ladydriver 2.0, also known as Rachelle, has passed away, according to numerous videos dedicated to her captioned ‘RIP’. Fellow truck drivers, meanwhile, took to their CB radios to make a final call for Ladydriver 2.0.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
wfav951.com

Flashback: George Harrison Becomes The First Solo Beatle To Tour America

It was 47 years ago today night (November 2nd, 1974) that George Harrison launched his “George Harrison & Friends North American Tour” becoming the first solo Beatle to tour North America. Harrison opened the tour on November 2nd, 1974 at Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum. The 30-date tour was particularly grueling for Harrison, who had blown out his voice in the rush to complete his Dark Horse album, resulting in some reporters mockingly referring to the dates as the “Dark Hoarse” tour. To make matters worse, Harrison and his band were often playing two shows a day, with some dates not selling out. The show, which already had pacing problems due to Harrison's choice of material, featured guest spots by saxophonist Tom Scott and Billy Preston, as well as two long Indian music sets by sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar interspersed within the concerts, which all but wrecked any momentum the “rock” aspects of the show had gained.
MUSIC
wrir.org

The Breakfast Blend

On today’s episode we talk about all the Travis Scott shenanigans happening. Serving you breakfast on wednesday. from I'm Every Woman (From “Black History Always / Music For the Movement Vol. 2") - Single. Hollywood Records - 2021. Destiny's Child, “2 step”. from Destiny Fulfilled. Sony Urban Music/Columbia - 2004.
MUSIC
The Independent

People are appalled by video of millennials trying Cracker Barrel for the first time: ‘This is blasphemy’

A group of millennial journalists have sparked outrage on social media after compiling a video of their less-than-impressed reactions to trying Cracker Barrel menu items for the first time.On Thursday, Insider’s food section posted a video to Twitter titled: “Millennials try Cracker Barrel for the first time,” in which the New York City-based journalists revealed that they would be travelling to New Jersey to try the Southern-style restaurant chain’s most popular dishes.In the clip, the millennials then shared their first impressions of some of Cracker Barrel’s staples, such as the chicken ‘n dumplins, country fried steak, loaded hash brown...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cats
Popculture

'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
TV & VIDEOS
thecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of November 15

In the early hours of Friday morning, a lunar eclipse in stubborn Taurus shakes up the astrological landscape. All eclipses bring major, typically unexpected, and utterly necessary transformation: They push you in directions you’d be afraid to go on your own, they force you to think through the uncomfortable questions about your life that you’d ignore if you could. There is no way to exploit an eclipse for your own best outcome, no way to insulate yourself from the change that it brings. While Friday might be particularly intense, its effects will continue to reveal themselves over the days and weeks ahead. The best thing to do is to ride the waves, to be open to whatever comes next.
LIFESTYLE
Popculture

Engelbert Humperdinck Struck With Serious Illness

Singer Engelbert Humperdinck has been forced to cancel his upcoming concerts in the U.K. after he was struck with a serious viral infection that left him "completely incapacitated." The 85-year-old said he hopes to reschedule the shows for next year. Humperdinck, whose real name is Arnold George Dorsey, has sold over 140 million records worldwide and is best known for a string of hits in the 1960s and 1970s on both sides of the Atlantic.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘Return To Amish’: UPDATE On Mary Schmucker’s Health

Recently, it was revealed that former Return to Amish star Mary Schmucker had been hospitalized. Fans and viewers were very concerned for Mama Mary, as she is affectionately referred to. Now, her daughter-in-law is sharing an update on how the beloved matriarch is doing after her time in the ICU.
TV SHOWS
classicfm.com

Will Smith recalls Fresh Prince cast ‘went silent’ as he played Beethoven on piano in improvised scene

Will Smith looks back at the off-script scene where he surprised the pilot cast of Fresh Prince by performing Beethoven’s ‘Für Elise’ on piano. In the pilot episode of the 90s American sitcom television series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Will Smith performs Beethoven’s Für Elise on the piano for his onscreen Uncle Phil, played by James Avery.
CELEBRITIES
energy941.com

Billy Joel Compares Taylor Swift To The Beatles

Billy Joel knows a thing or two about songwriting – and he’s convinced that Taylor Swift belongs in some pretty elite company. The Piano Man told USA Today that Swift was “like that generation’s Beatles”, adding “She knows music”. The 72-year-old also had high praise for Adele, calling her “a...
MUSIC
InsideHook

Paul McCartney Explains Why None of the Other Beatles Played on “Yesterday”

By now, the origins of the Beatles classic “Yesterday” are the stuff of legend: the melody famously came to Paul McCartney in a dream, and he used dummy lyrics and the placeholder title “Scrambled Eggs” for it until he got the words right. But McCartney’s new book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (out Nov. 2) delves deeper into the story behind the hit song, and the former Beatle recently shared an excerpt from the book on a radio broadcast explaining why the song is essentially a solo track.
MUSIC
KTLA

Moody Blues drummer and co-founder Graeme Edge dies at 80

Graeme Edge, a drummer and co-founder of The Moody Blues, has died. He was 80. The band’s frontman Justin Hayward confirmed Edge’s death Thursday on the group’s website. The cause of his death has not been revealed. Hayward called Edge the backbone of the British rock band, which was inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of […]
MUSIC
whathifi.com

Stream Jungle Cruise and Shang-Chi on Disney Plus Day today!

Disney Plus is turning two, and like any toddler, it's throwing a party. But instead of scoffing jelly and ice cream, it's launched a raft of huge releases all available to stream for Disney subscribers on 'Disney Plus Day' – today, 12th November. You'll find Jungle Cruise and Shang-Chi And...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy