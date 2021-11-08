CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Students' Organization holds event to celebrate Diwali

By Maddy Warren
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISO Director of PR and Undergrad Affairs Aditya Varma said Diwali is a holy festival of lights in the Hindu religion that aims to celebrate the victory of light over darkness. “Everybody celebrates (Diwali) back home,” Varma said. “Here in the U.S., where we don’t have our families, we just wanted...

