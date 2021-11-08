Indian Students' Organization holds event to celebrate Diwali

On October 26, 2021, Indiaspora, a nonprofit organization of global Indian diaspora leaders, hosted a Diwali celebration with several community partners in the U.S. Capitol Rayburn House Office Building (Washington DC) to honor Indian Americans who have been elected, appointed and nominated to public office, and staffers on Capitol Hill, who have contributed to government service. Diwali, known as the Festival of Lights, is celebrated by several faiths across the world and is often seen as an occasion to usher in a new year or new beginnings. This year’s program began with an interfaith prayer led by several community partners, which brought together different religions, including Hindu, Jain, and Buddhist faiths. The program included a performance of “Om Jai Jagdish Hare,” by actress and singer Mary Millben, a Helen Hayes Award Nominee and recording artist, a diya lighting ceremony with the speakers, and remarks from several elected and appointed leaders in the federal government.

