Here's what our readers think about being polite to smart home assistants

One of Don’s Appliances newest brands Beko, began in 1955 and has since blossomed into one of the largest home appliances manufacturers with an active market in over 145 countries. Beko’s impact reached the U.S. in 2016, and is part of a global network with the mission to be one of the world’s most sustainable companies – an alliance fueling the brand’s operating premise that healthy living is only truly possible on a healthy planet. Singularly focused on providing wellness at all levels, Beko offers groundbreaking cooling, cooking, and cleaning technologies that empower families to lead happier, healthier, and more sustainable lives. We can’t live a healthy life without a healthy planet – Beko offers innovative products that are within reach. All products come with a 2-year Full Warranty.
