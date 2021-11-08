Here's what our readers think about being polite to smart home assistants

This week, I have the second part of my 20th-anniversary column where I share what I have learned from our readers during this past year. Older workers, employment and entrepreneurship: Experience, attitude and drive count. A retired woman at age 65 was happy to be hired. She noted that her experience in shipping and logistics got her the job. She even got her requested part-time schedule. The hiring manager of a law firm reported hiring a woman in her mid-80s as a file clerk and wrote, “She is as sharp as a tack and comes to work prepared…Her presence in the office has affected other staff in a positive way; they are kinder and more patient.” A female in her 70s was let go from her position as executive vice president of a large hotel company. In turn, she launched her own business with two partners. Her message is, “Amazing women who are feeling rejected: Know that life still goes on and there is great energy if you have the fortitude to push through the rejection.” A new client indicated she and her team had more energy than Millennials he knows.

