CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Here's what our readers think about being polite to smart home assistants

By Derrek Lee
Android Central
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore of our readers say "please" and "thank you" to smart home assistants than not. Users tend to say "thank you" more than "please" when asking to perform tasks. Roughly a quarter of responses think it's unnecessary to be polite with smart...

www.androidcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
pittsburghmagazine.com

Why Beko Appliances May Change the Way You Think About What’s in Your Home

One of Don’s Appliances newest brands Beko, began in 1955 and has since blossomed into one of the largest home appliances manufacturers with an active market in over 145 countries. Beko’s impact reached the U.S. in 2016, and is part of a global network with the mission to be one of the world’s most sustainable companies – an alliance fueling the brand’s operating premise that healthy living is only truly possible on a healthy planet. Singularly focused on providing wellness at all levels, Beko offers groundbreaking cooling, cooking, and cleaning technologies that empower families to lead happier, healthier, and more sustainable lives. We can’t live a healthy life without a healthy planet – Beko offers innovative products that are within reach. All products come with a 2-year Full Warranty.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Forbes

Does What We Think Our Staff Do At Home Impact What They Really Do?

In 1960, social psychologist and Professor of Management, Douglas McGregor, identified two very different styles of management that he termed Theory X and Theory Y. Theory X managers are authoritarian and controlling, they assume their staff are lazy and have to be watched and monitored. This results in a work environment that stifles innovation and staff development.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
9to5Google

Here’s just what color Pixel 6/6 Pro our readers said they chose

Stock of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro is getting quite hard to come by at the moment, which means that you might have to compromise to get the color that you want. Late last week we asked you just which option you have picked up, be that because you’ve settled given the device shortages or if you were lucky enough to pre-order the exact model you wanted. This is the first time that there is a slight divergence in the Pixel lineup, which makes the buying decision between the standard and “Pro” model difficult without even factoring in the various color connotations.
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Pixel 6 fingerprint reader having issues, here’s what can be done

The new Pixel 6 phones have been out since last month. Some early adopters have received their orders. The units are okay expect for some reports of the flickering display problem. A fix is already on the way and a software update will be coming. A wired charging speed test finished not in favor of the Pixel 6 Pro but we know it’s fast enough although not as fast as the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Now we’re hearing a new issue on the fingerprint sensor.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Home
staceyoniot.com

What’s in my smart home: November 2021

Note: This story was published in the newsletter on October 22, but never made it to the site. So we updated the headline and published it here two weeks later. Slightly more than a year ago, I shared what was in my smart home. I started out by saying, “Wow, what a difference three years makes in the smart home world. The last time I shared what connected devices were in my house was October 2017, and as I review that article, it seems like nearly everything has changed.”
TECHNOLOGY
Riverside Press Enterprise

Successful Aging at 20: What readers had to say about getting older

This week, I have the second part of my 20th-anniversary column where I share what I have learned from our readers during this past year. Older workers, employment and entrepreneurship: Experience, attitude and drive count. A retired woman at age 65 was happy to be hired. She noted that her experience in shipping and logistics got her the job. She even got her requested part-time schedule. The hiring manager of a law firm reported hiring a woman in her mid-80s as a file clerk and wrote, “She is as sharp as a tack and comes to work prepared…Her presence in the office has affected other staff in a positive way; they are kinder and more patient.” A female in her 70s was let go from her position as executive vice president of a large hotel company. In turn, she launched her own business with two partners. Her message is, “Amazing women who are feeling rejected: Know that life still goes on and there is great energy if you have the fortitude to push through the rejection.” A new client indicated she and her team had more energy than Millennials he knows.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Android Headlines

Pixel 6 Fingerprint Sensor Calibration Is Here, But It's Not What You Think

Google has added Pixel 6 fingerprint sensor calibration to the Pixel Repair Tool. Some of you may think that this will improve the fingerprint scanner speed and accuracy, but no, it’s not. Fingerprint sensor calibration for the Pixel 6 is now available, but it’s not what you think. This calibration...
CELL PHONES
reviewed.com

Here’s what assistive technology like Alexa can do for seniors

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Innovation experts indicate that seniors are among those likely to gain the most by using assistive technology like Amazon’s voice-activated Alexa, although they aren’t the only ones to benefit. From setting medication...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Phone Arena

Delete these fake Android apps right now, before they steal your money!

Google Play can be a scary place - scammers and hackers lurk in the shadows, waiting for you to download one of their fake apps. Google periodically removes such dangerous apps but this doesn’t mean that some of them didn’t find their way into your phone. Cybersecurity software company Avast...
CELL PHONES
AOL Corp

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page, and it's full of amazing hidden sales

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Super-savvy old-school shoppers can turn saving money into an art form, staying on top of coupons and sales, even negotiating in person if something gets marked down just after they bought it. (Don't you hate when that happens?)
INTERNET
Android Central

Google confirms the Pixelbook successor won't arrive anytime soon

A Google executive has confirmed that the company won't be launching a new Pixelbook in 2022. Google launched the original Pixelbook in 2017. It was rumored earlier this year that Google would release a Pixelbook 2 alongside the Pixel 6 series phones. The long-overdue Google Pixelbook successor won't arrive before...
RETAIL
KLFY News 10

Best self-care gifts for teachers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Showing teachers appreciation with gifts There’s no shortage of self-care gifts on the market, with plenty of products to comfort, relax and delight. The trick to finding the best gifts for teachers boils down to paying close attention to how they spend their free time and […]
EDUCATION
SPY

Not a Joke: You Can Buy $89 AirPods Right Now via Amazon and Walmart

Table of Contents Best Deals on AirPods (Second Generation) Best Deals on AirPods Max Deals on Apple AirPods Pro Best Deals on AirPods With Wireless Charging Best Deals on Used AirPods Best Deals on AirPods Pro (Refurbished) This year Amazon and Walmart are eagerly competing for early Christmas shoppers, and that means early Black Friday deals like we’ve never seen before. And there’s one deal in particular we’re still having trouble believing — right now you can buy the second-generation AirPods for just $89 via Amazon Prime. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen, period, and the best AirPods deals of the year. Apple recently released the...
RETAIL
Android Central

New Google Photos shortcut saves you time digging for the screenshot folder

Google Photos' home page now includes a new shortcut to the screenshot folder. The new shortcut may appear only after you have taken new screenshots on your phone. Google is apparently rolling out the shortcut as part of a server-side update. Google Photos now makes it easier to access the...
INTERNET
Android Central

Pixel 6 bugs have not deterred our readers from buying the phones

A majority of poll responses show that our readers did not cancel their Pixel 6 orders. A smaller percentage have either canceled or are thinking of returning the phone. More than 30% of respondents never ordered a Pixel 6. While the Google Pixel 6 series has had quite a bit...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

How to use the Direct My Call feature on a Google Pixel phone

Like call screening, Direct My Call is a new Pixel 6 exclusive feature that really makes Google Assistant fell like an assistant. Direct My Call will listen to a phone tree (Press 1 for yadda yadda, press 2 for more yaddas) and print out the options for you on the screen. Then you can just tap the option you want and the phone will enter the number for you. This is handy for two reasons. First, you get the options literally spelled out for you on the screen. Second, you don't have to try to remember what each option was. Here's how to use that feature.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy