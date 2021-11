It is once again time for the annual REACHH fundraiser, No Shave for the Brave November. During November, anyone in the area who can grow facial hair can compete to raise money for the REACHH Child Advocacy Center (CAC). At the end of the fundraiser, there will be awards for the best and worst beards. The fundraiser is hosted entirely through an online platform. Participants sign up at https://noshave2021.causevox.com/, where they will post pictures of their progress. The goal is to not shave throughout the entire month. There is a $25 fee to sign up and then, people donate money, on...

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV ・ 11 DAYS AGO