Tulsa police investigate a homicide at a senior living facility on Friday. TPD says they first got a call just after 1 p.m. to a "shots fired" in the Country Club Gardens Apartments just northwest of downtown. When they got to the complex, they found a resident dead in the lobby, having been shot several times. Police say the suspected shooter, who also lives in the complex, had returned to his own apartment and threatened to kill himself.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO