Travel

US Relaxes International Traveler Entry Rules

By Hana Levi Julian
The Jewish Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter nearly two years of draconian restrictions designed to prevent wildfire transmission of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the United States on Monday relaxed its entry rules for international non-citizen travelers. As of Monday, non-citizen, non-immigrant air travelers will be allowed to enter the country with proof of full COVID-19 vaccination...

Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
10 Tampa Bay

US to reopen travel to international tourists Monday

TAMPA, Fla. — Starting Monday, the U.S. will reopen travel to vaccinated international tourists. This applies to those visiting by land, air, or ferry. In an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the U.S. banned travel from more than three dozen countries, including China, Iran, much of Europe, the United Kingdom, South Africa, India, and Brasil.
TAMPA, FL
morningbrew.com

US relaxes pandemic-era travel restrictions for foreign visitors

Beginning today, the US is relaxing its restrictions on nonessential international travel for the first time since the pandemic began. Visitors must be vaccinated by a shot approved by the FDA or WHO, and must present a negative Covid test within 72 hours of departure. There are a few exceptions for youngsters and people who live in countries where vaccines aren’t as accessible.
TRAVEL
WILX-TV

US opening borders to fully vaccinated international travelers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Beginning Monday, fully vaccinated Canadians will be able to cross the US border for non-essential travel for the first time in nearly 20 months. Along with the land border for Canada reopening, the US is going to allow more international travelers to fly into the country as long as they are vaccinated.
LANSING, MI
spectrumlocalnews.com

US reopens to international travel, allows happy reunions

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Parents held children born while they were stuck abroad. Long-separated couples kissed, and grandparents embraced grandchildren who had doubled in age. The U.S. fully reopened to many vaccinated international travelers Monday, allowing families and friends to reunite for the first time since the coronavirus emerged and offering a boost to the travel industry decimated by the pandemic. The restrictions closed the U.S. to millions of people for 20 months.
BUFFALO, NY
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Jewish Press

To Encourage Russian Tourism Israel Is Willing to Accept the Sputnik Vaccine: Tourism Minister

Israeli Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov (Blue&White) told TASS on Sunday that he is looking forward to welcoming tens of thousands of tourists from Russia before the end of 2021, even at the cost of accepting Russian who have been vaccinated with the still unapproved Russian vaccine Sputnik V. Razvozov spoke to the semi-official Russian news agency ahead of the opening of Israel’s borders to foreigners inoculated with two doses of the Sputnik V, scheduled for November 15.
WORLD
The Independent

California, Colorado and NM expand virus booster access

California is among three U.S. states now allowing coronavirus booster shots for all adults even though federal health officials recommend limiting doses to those considered most at risk.The nation's most populous state, along with Colorado and New Mexico instituted their policies to try to head off a feared surge around the end-of-year holidays when more people are gathering inside. Colorado and New Mexico have among the nation's highest rates of new infections, while California — lowest in the nation earlier this fall — now joins them in the “high" tier for transmission, according to the Centers for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US, Japan launch talks to resolve steel, aluminum tariffs: official

The United States said Friday it had opened talks with Japan aimed at reducing US tariffs on steel and aluminum imports imposed under former president Donald Trump, after Washington reached a deal on the same issue with the European Union. The US-EU deal will allow limited quantities of European steel and aluminum products to be imported by the United States without tariffs.
FOREIGN POLICY
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Israel will be destroyed if it makes any mistake with us, Iran warns

Any mistake Israel makes against Iran will only accelerate Tel Aviv's destruction, the Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force has threatened. He went on to claim that while Tel Aviv may start an altercation with the Islamic Republic, it will be Iran that ends it. Should Israel...
MIDDLE EAST

