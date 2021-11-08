CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renewal By Andersen Black Friday Special

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenewal by Andersen is running their biggest sale of the...

Free parks admission on Black Friday

Skip the lines and hassle of Black Friday. Visitors to a state park, state reservoir, or state forest recreation area on Black Friday (Nov. 26) can enjoy free admission to a park that charges admission that day. Veterans can also enjoy free admission on Veterans Day (Nov. 11).
Black Friday Pass Sale

Purchase a pass between Nov. 26 - Nov. 28, 2021 and receive the following great deals!. Purchase a 20 punch pass and get 25 visits for the price of 20!. Purchase an annual pass and receive $50 off the highest-priced pass, $25 off additional annual passes. Discount is not valid...
City Council Approves Black Friday Special for King's Pointe Outdoor Water Park Passes

The Storm Lake City Council today (Mon) approved a Black Friday special for King's Pointe Outdoor Water Park season passes for next year. King's Pointe general manager Amy Von Bank said the sale will run November 26th through the 28th. During the sale, a single pass will be one-hundred dollars, a discount from the regular price of 150-dollars...the child add-on will be 25 dollars, down from the normal price of 55...and the King's Pointe family outdoor water park season pass will be 225-dollars during the Black Friday Sale, down from 275.
Black Friday Predictions

The experts at NerdWallet say Black Friday will be plagued by supply-chain shortages and other issues. Here’s what to expect and how to deal with it.
Best Black Friday iPad deals

Tablets are up there with some of the best and handiest pieces of technology. The perfect middle ground between a phone and a laptop, the tablet is a great device to browse online, read books, use apps and edit/draw on photos and videos – whatever your needs are, really!. Tablets...
Get Ready For Black Friday 2021

Editorial Note: Forbes Advisor may earn a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but that doesn't affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. Gone are the days when you could dismiss Black Friday as an American import without any real meaning on these shores. Retailers have bought into the idea in a big way over the past few years, offering savings that aren’t to be sniffed at.
Black Friday Shopping Changing

Shoppers should be aware that Black Friday sales are a little unusual this year. Retailers have routinely been trying to expand the holiday promotional period and encourage shoppers to make earlier purchases. In 2021, Walmart and others are pushing the envelope even further than usual when problems with the global supply chain have resulted in shortages and higher prices for toys, TVs, and a wide range of other goods. Walmart announced that its Black Friday deals include the entire month of November in 2021.
Legoland open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday

Let’s face it – Thanksgiving spent around a dinner table with extended family isn’t for everyone. For those who are looking for a holiday experience that tilts heavier on adventure than gravy, Legoland New York in Goshen announced it will be open on Thanksgiving Day. Legoland, the first major theme...
Here are 10 awesome deals on power generators and solar panels at special pre-Black Friday prices

TLDR: Check out these early Black Friday prices on different backup power generators and battery packs for all your emergency needs. As you step back this year and admire your holiday lighting display, the one that could rival the Las Vegas Strip when viewed from space, it might be worth at least a passing thought to consider what happens if you’ve just single-handedly drained your regional power grid. There’s a lot of juice being consumed there, and beyond the ludicrous power bill you’ll receive in January, you should probably also be ready if your entire town goes black.
SLIDESHOW: Black Friday ads 2021

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Several major retailers released their Black Friday ads or previews of their Black Friday ads. Check store hours for Black Friday below, but they may vary by location. Bass Pro Shops - Opens at 5 a.m. Best Buy - Open at 5 a.m. Cabela’s -...
Are You Inspired by Black Friday?

Frankly it’s never seemed to be a very inspiring name for a day that is the unofficial beginning of the Christmas season, Advent notwithstanding. More specifically today marks the commercial kick-off to the holidays. It’s when people storm the country’s biggest retailers looking for bargains, often lining up at three in the morning waiting for the doors to open then rampaging through the aisles like a herd of panicked cattle. I believe there have been years when shoppers have actually been trampled to death. Or close to it, I think. I know that the word black was originally a reference to the stores’ bottom lines; for a lot of retailers this was the make or break day in terms of whether they would have a profitable selling season. And there is nothing wrong with that. If it means more jobs then bring it on.
Risas Dental and Braces – Black Friday Special

If you’re in need of quality and affordable dental care, you need to meet the trusted team at Risas Dental and Braces. They’re offering an incredible Black Friday special right now!. Here to tell us all about it is Dr. Tyler Berkey, and the Colorado Director, Kayleen Senado. You can...
Stacking up the Black Friday discounts

Thank goodness that Friday has a lifespan beyond 24 hours. It includes Saturday and it includes Sunday -- at least when it comes to some retailers' Black Friday specials. And the deals can last even longer than a weekend. I was reminded of that on Tuesday. Christmas creep is real.
AnandTech Black Friday Deals Hub

AnandTech reviews products independently. When you click links to buy products we may earn money that supports our branded pages. Our review pages may contain traditional advertising and sponsorships, in addition to links which generate sales through an affiliate or lead generation relationship. We want to make things easier for...
Black Friday Blackout: Could we see a Black Friday strike

A growing trend that is picking up steam on social media is that workers could go on strike nationally during Black Friday. Redditors are claiming the strike will start on Black Friday and would last 10 days. A subreddit group called BlackFridayBlackOut was created on October 29 and since its existence, the group has had […]
Michael Kors Black Friday Sneak Peek: Save 70% on Handbags, Puffer Jackets, and Shoes

Fashion fans, listen up -- Michael Kors is hosting a Black Friday preview with limited time discounts and hands down, this is one Black Friday sale you simply can't miss. With the Black Friday Sneak Peek, get up to 70% off Michael Kors' handbags, wallets, shoes, watches, and coats for some seriously deep discounts. Prices are already marked, so you don't need a promo code!
