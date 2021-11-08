Renewal By Andersen Black Friday Special

Frankly it’s never seemed to be a very inspiring name for a day that is the unofficial beginning of the Christmas season, Advent notwithstanding. More specifically today marks the commercial kick-off to the holidays. It’s when people storm the country’s biggest retailers looking for bargains, often lining up at three in the morning waiting for the doors to open then rampaging through the aisles like a herd of panicked cattle. I believe there have been years when shoppers have actually been trampled to death. Or close to it, I think. I know that the word black was originally a reference to the stores’ bottom lines; for a lot of retailers this was the make or break day in terms of whether they would have a profitable selling season. And there is nothing wrong with that. If it means more jobs then bring it on.

SHOPPING ・ 6 DAYS AGO