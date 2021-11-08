CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 NHL FanDuel Values to Target on Monday 11/8/21

By Brandon Gdula
numberfire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpending lower in any daily fantasy lineup is a way to incorporate some diversity into your roster. In NHL DFS, there is typically more value in this strategy but also a good deal more risk. This is especially true on tonight's slate, where there are lots of lower-salaried plays. Plugging in...

www.numberfire.com

numberfire.com

NHL Betting Guide: Monday 11/1/21

Blackhawks (-152): 3-Star Rating Out of 5. After a horrible week of off-ice mistakes that can never be corrected, the Chicago Blackhawks will try to right the ship on the ice. They are 0-7-2, and the offseason moves that made some people think they were a true contender seem to be a disaster. The good news for bettors is that oftentimes when a start like this happens, the sentiment around the team swings too far in the wrong direction, giving us value in the betting market.
NHL
numberfire.com

NHL Betting Guide: Wednesday 11/03/21

It was quite the night in the NHL on Tuesday, with four teams posting shutouts and four other games going to overtime or a shootout. We'll be hoping for similar entertainment levels from tonight's four-game slate, featuring two road favorites and two home favorites. These are a couple of plays...
NHL
canescountry.com

Storm Advisory 11/8/21: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

NHL says no emergency cap relief forthcoming. Teams will have to make do with the contracts they have. [St Louis Post Dispatch]. Chicago Blackhawks fire head coach Jeremy Colliton. He will be replaced by AHL coach Derek King. [NHL]. Blackhawks win their debut with interim coach, King. [Chicago Tribune]. Bettman’s...
ENVIRONMENT
numberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Monday 11/1/21

If you're new to daily fantasy basketball -- maybe you started your DFS journey during the MLB or NFL seasons, or maybe basketball is your sport and this will be your first year giving it a shot -- you're in for a treat. The NBA scene changes on a week-to-week, day-to-day, and -- depending on injury news -- even a minute-to-minute basis, making every slate a unique one that requires an ever-changing approach.
NBA
chatsports.com

3 Daily Fantasy NHL Stacks for Monday 11/8/21

In daily fantasy hockey, stacking is a key strategy in tournaments. We want to correlate our lineups with up to four players to maximize our upside, as if one player on a line is scoring goals, it's likely that his linemates are getting assists as well. Ideally, we'll want players that will get a lot of ice time together on an even-strength line and a power-play line. Two good resources for line combinations are LeftWingLock.com and DailyFaceoff.com, so be sure to check those sites for updated line information.
NHL
numberfire.com

FanDuel NHL Draft Percentages: Sunday 11/7/21

If you've played fantasy hockey over on FanDuel, then you know the importance of draft percentages, especially in larger-field tournaments. Knowing who the competition is using enables you to think with a contrarian mindset. And if your under-the-radar play ends up hitting, well, you're one step closer to a victory.
NHL
Click2Houston.com

🔒 Top FanDuel NFL value picks for Week 8

Finalizing your Week 8 FanDuel lineups? Here are some relative bargains that can help you stack your daily fantasy football lineup. There are some quality QB plays this week, including Josh Allen at $8,800 and Jalen Hurts at $8,400. But if you’re looking for a bargain, it might be Wentz for this week.
NFL
dailyfantasysportsrankings.com

DFS NBA Picks for FanDuel and DraftKings - Monday 11/8

Head on over for your chance to get DFSR PRO, which will give you access to our NBA FanDuel and DraftKings optimizer, NFL optimal lineups, and our NHL Optimizer. Plus our new player lab! Get started for free by clicking the button below. START YOUR FREE TRIAL NOW!. First time...
NBA
defpen

Favorite NHL Plays 11/11/21

Flames (-137) @ Canadiens (+114) (7:00 p.m. EST) We all hate hangovers, right? You go out with some friends for a fun night at the bar and the next thing you can remember, you’re waking up in your bed with a splitting headache and no idea how you got there. Let me present to you the Montreal Canadiens. The Habs are currently suffering from the worst case of Stanley Cup hangover I have seen in years. It started with a fairytale run to the cup finals last year and now the Habs are in the midst of an abysmal season (3-10-1). Unfortunately for our French-Canadian friends, this hangover cannot be cured with Pedialyte and Waffle House; they just need better players. Playoff hero Cole Caufield can’t get anything going (1 point in 10 games) and Hall of Fame goalie Carey Price is still on the IR. While the Habs struggle, the Flames are off to a solid start (7-2-3). They are coming off a tough loss to San Jose and look to get back on track tonight. Johnny “Hockey” Gaudreau is in a contract year and is RED HOT to start the season (14 points in 12 games). Flames win easily in Montreal.
NHL
numberfire.com

Daily Fantasy Hockey Podcast: The Daily Deke, Monday 11/8/21

With only three games on the slate, where can you look to be different in tournaments? The Daily Deke breaks down the slate going position by position to cover options at different price tiers. Each episode of The Daily Deke is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play, and...
NHL
CBS DFW

Five Stars Score In 1st Regulation Win, 5-2 Over Flyers

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Roope Hintz and Luke Glendening each had a goal and an assist as the Dallas Stars got their first win in regulation this season. Anton Khudobin stopped 31 shots for the Stars in the 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Joe Pavelski’s power-play goal marked the sixth game in a row that Dallas scored with a man advantage. Flyers goalie Martin Jones stopped 25 of 29 shots in his first loss of the season. The Stars will play again Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. against the Detroit Red Wings. (© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
NHL

