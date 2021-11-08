3 NHL FanDuel Values to Target on Monday 11/8/21

Flames (-137) @ Canadiens (+114) (7:00 p.m. EST) We all hate hangovers, right? You go out with some friends for a fun night at the bar and the next thing you can remember, you’re waking up in your bed with a splitting headache and no idea how you got there. Let me present to you the Montreal Canadiens. The Habs are currently suffering from the worst case of Stanley Cup hangover I have seen in years. It started with a fairytale run to the cup finals last year and now the Habs are in the midst of an abysmal season (3-10-1). Unfortunately for our French-Canadian friends, this hangover cannot be cured with Pedialyte and Waffle House; they just need better players. Playoff hero Cole Caufield can’t get anything going (1 point in 10 games) and Hall of Fame goalie Carey Price is still on the IR. While the Habs struggle, the Flames are off to a solid start (7-2-3). They are coming off a tough loss to San Jose and look to get back on track tonight. Johnny “Hockey” Gaudreau is in a contract year and is RED HOT to start the season (14 points in 12 games). Flames win easily in Montreal.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO