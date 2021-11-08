CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Luke Combs may debut new song at the CMA Awards

KTLO
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuke Combs is still trying to determine what to perform at the CMA Awards, and he’s calling on fans for their help. On Sunday, Luke took to Twitter to share that he’s toying with different performance ideas, including debuting a new song that fans will be able...

www.ktlo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Inclusion at the CMAs? Sounds nice. So why that nasty cheer for Morgan Wallen?

Each year, the CMA Awards flash across television screens, trying to convince the unconvinced that country music is the people’s music. Lately, that task has felt more like damage control. It’s been an especially tumultuous year in Nashville, with some of country music’s biggest names speaking out against vaccine mandates, not to mention the industry’s newest superstar having been caught on camera saying a racial slur.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Strings
Person
Luke Combs
Variety

Chris Stapleton and Luke Combs Top CMA Awards, as Jennifer Hudson and Mickey Guyton Steal the Show

Chris Stapleton nearly swept the CMA Awards with six trophies in four categories Wednesday night, but the Country Music Association reserved its top prize for Luke Combs, who won entertainer of the year for the first time. “(Presenter) Alan Jackson said my name twice just now,” marveled Combs, accepting entertainer of the year as the telecast slipped across the three-hour point. “i have never written a speech for something like this, which is not serving me very well right now…I don’t deserve to win it, but I’m sure as hell glad that I did.” Combs had premiered a brand new song...
CELEBRITIES
wivk.com

2021 CMA Entertainer Of The Year Award WINNER – Luke Combs

Luke Combs has had an awesome year, and the 55th Annual CMA Awards may have just been the perfect cap to 2021 for Luke as he was named Entertainer Of The Year!. In a year filled with hit songs for Luke, this was probably this biggest – “Forever After All.”
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

CMA Awards 2021 Sees Chris Stapleton Dominate, Wins Album Of The Year – Luke Combs Wins ‘Entertainer Of The Year’

It was a big night for Chris Stapleton at the 55th annual Country Music Assn. awards Wednesday, as the singer took home Album of the Year and Single of the Year among his five trophies overall. Stapleton won Song of the Year and Single of the Year for “Starting Over” and took album of the year for his record of the same name. He also won trophies as producer on the single and album. “I want to say thank you to everybody that listened to the record, and everybody that listens to music,” Stapleton said from the stage. Stapleton is also nominated in...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cma Awards#Abc Audio#Great Divide#Male Vocalist#Bridgestone Arena
News 8 KFMB

New Music Releases November 12: Taylor Swift, Silk Sonic, Beyoncé, Luke Combs and More!

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Taylor Swift took everyone back to 2012 with the re-release of her mega-hit album, Red. "Taylor's Version" includes re-recorded tracks, bonus songs from the vault and new collabs with Phoebe Bridgers, Ed Sheeran, Chris Stapleton and more. Plus, in case you weren't already so in your feelings you couldn't see over your scarf, Swift directed a short film accompaniment for the highly anticipated 10-minute version of her heartfelt breakup track, "All Too Well," which will be released on Friday night.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Adele’s Ex-Husband Simon Konecki and Son Angelo Attend ‘One Night Only’ Concert Special Taping

Biggest fans! Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, were in attendance during her CBS special taping earlier this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, performed songs off her upcoming record, 30, on Sunday, October 24, at the Griffith Observatory as part of her Adele One Night Only special set to air on the network next month.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Wants A Big ‘Traditional Wedding’ With An Unlimited Budget To Marry Sam Asghari

The ‘Toxic’ singer has huge plans for her upcoming wedding to Sam Asghari, and it seems like Britney Spears wants to go all out to celebrate her love!. Love is in the air! Britney Spears reportedly has high hopes for when she ties the knot with her fiancé Sam Asghari. The 39-year-old popstar isn’t concerned about the price tag, when she eventually weds the 27-year-old personal trainer! A source close to the situation revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY what the singer is hoping for when Sam eventually becomes her husband.
RELATIONSHIPS
imdb.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Poses in the Ultimate Little Black Dress for "Date Night" With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner's stylish date night outfit might inspire your next shopping trip. After stepping out for dinner with Travis Scott on Nov. 3, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram to give her 279 million followers a peek at her ensemble. Kylie wore a black leather coat over a matching mini dress and accessorized her look with a designer handbag, drop earrings and a pair of sneakers. She also posted pictures of a table decorated with candles and roses and captioned the photo series, "Date night." Her little black dress gave fans another glimpse at her baby bump. Kylie and Travis confirmed in September they're expecting their second child together. The 24-year-old makeup mogul and...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy