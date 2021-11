ROCHESTER — Nonprofit organization Step Up Parents of Portsmouth has announced its recent $1,000 donation from the Rochester New Hampshire Rotary. Step Up Parents will use the grant to continue to support kinship caregivers in the Rochester area who are raising children whose parent(s) struggle with substance use disorder. Since its founding in 2019, Step Up Parents has helped over 190 kinship families and given over $75,000 in assistance.

ROCHESTER, NH ・ 5 DAYS AGO