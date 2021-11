Before you go after me in the comments for nitpicking a double-digit win, let me first ask you to ponder this: How AWESOME is it that the Buffalo Bills beat the Miami Dolphins by 15 points and a legitimate article topic is essentially, “Weeeeeellllllll...they really shoulda kicked their *** a lot harder though.” In the interest of self scouting, here’s my take on what went wrong in the first half.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO