Terence Wilson, a founding member of British reggae band UB40 who was best known by his stage name, “Astro,” has died after a short illness, his current band confirmed. “We are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken to have to tell you that our beloved Astro has today passed away after a very short illness,” a statement on Ali Campbell and Astro’s Twitter account said on Saturday. “The world will never be the same without him.” UB40 formed in Birmingham in the late 1970s, with Wilson a part of the group for more than 30 years. During his tenure, they had the hits “Red Red...

