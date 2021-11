KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Most of the time, families sleep in on Saturdays. But several woke up early to go to a community event at the Fountain City United Methodist Church, where children had a chance to get vaccinated for the flu and for COVID-19. The event was organized by the Knox County Health Department, where they gave Pfizer vaccines for anyone 5 years old and up. Moderna and flu vaccines were also available. It wasn't just a vaccination event, though.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO