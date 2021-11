Texas attorney John Werner details the criteria that must be met in order for Travis Scott to be held liable in the tragic deaths of 9 concertgoers. Travis Scott, 30, may be facing “hundreds of millions” of dollars in damages stemming from lawsuits that were and are being filed against him and other parties, following the horrific AstroWorld festival tragedy that left nine people dead in Houston, Texas, on Nov. 5. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, Texas-based attorney John Werner with Reaud, Morgan & Quinn revealed that it may be “years” before a settlement is reached and victims are compensated. Although attorney Werner is currently not representing anyone who was at the event, he insisted that his counterparts who are have a “very strong” case. But there are many factors that will come into play before an award amount is decided.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO