Police arrest two Rockford men after gun found in car
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested Malik Tiger, 25, and Chance Toliver, 21, on Thursday after police found a handgun in the center console of a car during a traffic stop.
Police say the incident happened at 9:20 p.m. in the area of Court and John Streets.
Tiger was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, No FOID, and various traffic violations.
Toliver was arrested on a Chicago warrant.
Mugshots for both suspects were not available at press time.
