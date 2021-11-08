Police arrest two Rockford men after gun found in car

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested Malik Tiger, 25, and Chance Toliver, 21, on Thursday after police found a handgun in the center console of a car during a traffic stop.

Police say the incident happened at 9:20 p.m. in the area of Court and John Streets.

Tiger was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, No FOID, and various traffic violations.

Toliver was arrested on a Chicago warrant.

Mugshots for both suspects were not available at press time.

