CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho gas prices fall slightly

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UhjKT_0cqDs5zq00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho gas prices have fallen 3.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.62/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 802 stations in Idaho.

Gas prices in Idaho are 6.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.34/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Idaho is priced at $3.04/g while the most expensive is $4.39/g, a difference of $1.35/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Idaho and the national average going back ten years:

  • November 8, 2020: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.09/g)
  • November 8, 2019: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.63/g)
  • November 8, 2018: $3.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)
  • November 8, 2017: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)
  • November 8, 2016: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)
  • November 8, 2015: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)
  • November 8, 2014: $3.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.93/g)
  • November 8, 2013: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.20/g)
  • November 8, 2012: $3.74/g (U.S. Average: $3.46/g)
  • November 8, 2011: $3.54/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

  • Montana- $3.40/g, up 0.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.39/g.
  • Boise- $3.79/g, up 0.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.78/g.
  • Spokane- $3.59/g, down 1.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.60/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.41/g Monday. The national average is up 15.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.31/g higher than a year ago.

"Last week saw oil prices briefly fall back under $80 for the first time in weeks. While it wasn't enough to provide much relief last week, we should see small declines this week in a majority of the country, thanks to the corresponding drop in wholesale gasoline prices," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "At OPEC's monthly meeting last week, the cartel held firm to the small increases they agreed to in July, raising November production by 400,000 barrels per day. With President Biden still mulling over options to help push gas prices down, we could continue to see some volatility in oil prices. I don't immediately see a large decline or surge coming in the run up to Thanksgiving, but U.S. gasoline demand does remain strong. Levels are currently rivaling September demand, so we know high prices aren't significantly curbing consumption."

The post Idaho gas prices fall slightly appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Traffic
State
Montana State
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
KIFI Local News 8

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho's Attorney General said Idaho has filed two lawsuits against the federal vaccine mandate. Attorney General Lawrence Wasden stopped by the studios of Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3 Thursday to discuss the lawsuits filed by Idaho and other states against the President's executive orders. Wasden says the lawsuit The post appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls crews hard at work to remove fall leaves

IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (KIFI)-- The Idaho Falls Public works department has been hard at work in recent weeks. Their goal, to remove all of the leaves that line the streets in residential areas of Idaho Falls. Crews started Monday by Skyline High School in Idaho Falls and worked their way north towards the Idaho Falls The post Idaho Falls crews hard at work to remove fall leaves appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

COVID-19 press conference

The Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) will hold a media briefing about COVID-19 in Idaho at 2:30 p.m. (MDT) Tuesday. The post COVID-19 press conference appeared first on Local News 8.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
962K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy