Wauwatosa, WI

3 Wauwatosa officers shot at hotel, suspect arrested

By Editorials
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36HOTk_0cqDs0aD00

MILWAUKEE — Wauwatosa police have released more information about a shooting that left three officers wounded.

The shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Radisson Hotel on North Mayfair Road and West North Avenue.

Police originally said two officers were injured while responding to a call for shots fired.

"During that investigation, they were making sure that people were OK in the hotel which then led to the interaction where the officers were shot," Wauwatosa Chief James MacGillis said.

"While attempting contact at one of the rooms, they were met with gunfire from inside," Lt. Shane Wrucke said. "Officers returned fire however the suspect was not struck. Eventually the suspect exited the room and was taken into custody."

They said Monday a third officer was also wounded.

He was identified as a 33-year-old Milwaukee man.

Upon arriving at the hotel, the responding officers said they determined the shots were coming from the second floor.

All three officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A 32-year-old officer with 11 years of service was shot in his hand and thigh.

A 32-year-old officer with seven years of service was shot in his thigh and knee.

A 31-year-old officer with eight years of service suffered a graze wound to his foot.

Investigators said the officers did exchange gunfire with the suspect.

He was not injured.

No other hotel guests were hurt.

It's not clear how many shots were fired.

The injured officers have been released from the hospital.

Police said they do not believe the suspect accused of shooting the officers was not the same person who was originally suspected of firing shots inside the hotel.

WISN 12 spoke to a woman who was inside the ground floor bar and restaurant when the shots rang out.

The man arrested has been convicted in five prior felony cases, most for drugs and guns.

He was out of jail on probation and is set to stand trial next year on another gun charge.

Police said they found two guns in his room.

"The first thing that we noticed, that the guy who does the parking lot security, he came in and told the bartenders that they're shooting. Then they called the police, police came in, people were trying to leave, they told them go back in. It's on lockdown, it's on lockdown right now," she said.

Cellphone video showed patrons on the ground, underneath chairs and tables as officers with long guns come inside Jimmy's Island Grill and Bar.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is handling the investigation.

Police have not identified the injured officers.

"Because of the courage and dedication of our police officers, what could've been a very tragic situation, was tamped down, and the community protected," Mayor Dennis McBride said.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene to provide assistance.

No other information have been released.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact the Wauwatosa Police Department at 414-471-8430 or the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.

Comments / 0

 

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
#Shooting#Guns
