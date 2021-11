Californians may be split on many political and social issues, but a solid majority agree that the gap between the rich and poor is growing wider. A new poll from the Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) finds that nearly 70% of adults across California think income disparities are increasing in the region where they live. And more than 60% believe that kids growing up in the state today will be worse off than they are.

