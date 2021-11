A pleasant start to our day. High pressure will keep things quiet throughout mid-week for our region. However, our probability of precipitation increases Friday as a cold front pushes through the state. For today, expect a northeasterly flow, temperatures reaching the low 80’s. Minimal chance of showers to the south of our viewing area. A comfortable low to mid 60’s tonight. Enjoy this beautiful day.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO