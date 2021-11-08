CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
F45 Training Acquires Australian Fitness Company Vive Active For Undisclosed Sum

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE: FXLV) has agreed to acquire Australian fitness company Vive Active for an undisclosed sum. Vive offers reformer and mat Pilates workouts through...

FL Radio Group

Local Business Acquired by National Company

A local business is becoming part of a national company. According to the Citizen, D&W Diesel, a diesel engine business, has been bought by Indiana based Jasper Holdings Inc. D&W began in Auburn in 1976 and grew to have locations in six states. Jasper Holdings plans for D&W to be an independently operating subsidiary of the company.
BUSINESS
Android Headlines

Spotify Acquires Audiobook Company Findaway

Spotify is acquiring digital audiobook distribution and services company Findaway. The music streaming giant didn’t disclose the financial terms of the deal but said it expects the deal to close before the end of this year, “subject to regulatory review and approval.”. According to Spotify, the audiobook industry is currently...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Embraer Inks MoU With multiSIM To Develop Training Solutions

Embraer SA (NYSE: ERJ) and multiSIM, a Netherlands-based startup company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to discuss a potential partnership for defense and dual-use training solutions. The financial terms were not disclosed. multiSIM develops simulators for collaborative crew training based on a highly scalable software framework. The potential...
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)?

Q Does Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for Charlottes Web Holdings. When is Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) reporting earnings?. A. Charlottes Web Holdings’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $November 15, 2021. Q. Is Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF) going to split?. A.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Energy Focus Shares Plummet As Q3 Revenue Halves, Notes Margin Pressure

EPS of $(0.22) missed the analyst consensus of $(0.20). "Although revenue for the third quarter came in higher than that of the first and the second quarter, we continued to experience a challenging business environment, including delayed military funding and commercial retrofit projects, as well as ongoing logistics and supply chain dislocations for both our military and commercial LED lighting markets," commented James Tu, Chairman and CEO.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Pool Corp To Acquire Porpoise Pool & Patio For Undisclosed Sum

Pool Corp (NASDAQ: POOL) has agreed to acquire Largo, Florida-based Porpoise Pool & Patio Inc, including its main operating subsidiaries, Sun Wholesale Supply Inc and Pinch A Penny Inc, for an undisclosed sum. Sun Wholesale Supply is a distributor of swimming pool and outdoor living products. Pinch A Penny is...
LARGO, FL
ShareCast

Creo Medical acquires Aber Electronics for undisclosed sum

Medical device company Creo Medical Group has acquired power amplifier and radio frequency products manufacturer and designer Aber Electronics for an undisclosed, fixed cash consideration, plus a contingent consideration over a three-year period. 6,162.57. 15:15 12/11/21. n/a. n/a. 1,252.50. 15:15 12/11/21. n/a. n/a. 8,413.64. 15:05 12/11/21. -0.62%. -52.82. Creo, an...
ECONOMY
Current Publishing

Clear Software: Local company is acquired by Microsoft

Nine years ago, Jon Gilman was a consultant for Fortune 500 companies. He noted that they were often sold automated software to solve business challenges that routinely fell short of their promise. Gilman’s solution was to create Clear Software, a Zionsville-based company acquired last month by Microsoft. “It would bother...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Benzinga

Montrose Acquires Environmental Consulting Firm Horizon For Undisclosed Sum

Montrose Environmental Group Inc (NYSE: MEG) acquires Horizon Water and Environment, LLC for undisclosed financial terms. Oakland, California-based Horizon performs various environmental consulting services for state and local government organizations. Horizon's leadership team, including founder and Managing Principal Kenneth Schwarz, will join Montrose's Planning & Ecosystem Consulting segment. The addition...
MONTROSE, MI
hottytoddy.com

Amsted Automotive Group Acquires SMW Manufacturing Company

Amsted Automotive Group’s Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. unit announced today that it has acquired the SMW Manufacturing Company located in the Lafayette County Max D. Hipp Industrial Park. SMW is an engineer of cold-formed and precision-machined components for the heavy truck, automotive, mining, construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets. The company...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
Nashville Post

Vaco pays undisclosed sum for Boston personnel company

Brentwood-based staffing and consulting firm Vaco announced Wednesday it has acquired Bay State Search, a Boston-based personnel and outsourcing company. Terms of the deal were not disclosed in a release. The transaction follows Vaco’s having acquired Jacksonville-based peer Alluvion this summer (read more here) and comes roughly one year after...
BRENTWOOD, TN
Truth About Cars

Right On the Money: Stellantis Acquires Auto Finance Company

A captive lending arm can be a major source of profit for automakers. After all, keeping that paper in-house instead of farming it out to a third party permits some of that sweet interest-driven revenue rolling on a monthly recurring basis. Why else did most of us, for many years during GMAC’s heyday, refer to General Motors as a finance company which just happened to sell cars?
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

PriceRunner Acquired by Major Private Company—Will It Ever Be Public?

Consumer sales isn't the only way to benefit from the e-commerce boom. PriceRunner knows this firsthand—the Swedish comparison shopping platform has grown its presence enough to get acquired by major retail bank Klarna. Article continues below advertisement. PriceRunner isn't public and neither is its new parent company. Still, the fintech...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Forward Air Acquires BarOle Trucking, TKI Intermodal For Undisclosed Sum

Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ: FWRD) has entered into two separate agreements to acquire the assets of BarOle Trucking, Inc. and the trucking-related assets of TKI Intermodal, LLC. Financial terms were not disclosed. Forward Air noted that the acquisitions are a part of its strategy focused on infrastructure investment to advance...
INDUSTRY
bakingbusiness.com

Nexira acquires Swiss ingredients company

SOMERVILLE, NJ. – Nexira has acquired Unipektin Ingredients AG, a Swiss company that offers hydrocolloids and other ingredients. The acquisition adds to Nexira’s presence in the market segments of plant-based alternatives, dairy alternatives and meat substitutes, according to Nexira. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. “This acquisition consolidates our...
BUSINESS
bizwest.com

Longmont plastics company acquired by San Diego firm

LONGMONT — Altratek Plastics, a full-service custom injection molding and tooling company, was acquired by San Diego holding company Tide Rock Holdings. November 18, 2021 at the Stadium Club in Boulder, featuring Keynote Speaker Elizabeth Garner, State Demographer for State of Colorado. This is a must-attend for brokers, lenders, investors, and other real estate professionals. National-level keynote speakers join local real estate experts, providing perspective on mortgage rates, residential trends, and commercial activity. 5 CE credits are available for attending.
LONGMONT, CO
NJBIZ

Johnson Fitness & Wellness acquires Gym Source stores

The deal for the entirety of the brand's retail locations includes three in New Jersey. Albany, N.Y. native Gabrielle Saulsbery is a staff writer for NJBIZ and the newest thing in New Jersey. You can contact her at [email protected].
FITNESS
