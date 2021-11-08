CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ted Cruz has found the real vaccine enemy: Big Bird

By Analysis by Chris Cillizza
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — It's hard to imagine how we all missed it. After all, an 8-foot, 2-inch yellow bird is sort of hard to miss. But, lucky for all of us, Ted Cruz is on the case!. See, after Big Bird, beloved face of "Sesame Street," tweeted -- ahem -- that he...

Comments / 43

320TH OMS
6d ago

Two fictional characters. One a wholesome endearment to children in all of the world.... the other a awful eval character out of The Wild West TV series. James West and Artimus Gorden woild be hot after Ted, BIG TIME.

7
Mary Siefker
6d ago

I FEEL SO BAD FOR ALL THE CHILDREN. tHEY WILL NEVER HAVE THE LIFE WE HAD GROWING UP. THEY LIVE IN FEAR EVERYDAY AND LIFE IS SO DIFFICULT FOR THEM BC THERE IS NO NORMAL ANYMORE. GOD HELP US ALL. SO SAD THAT WE JUST CAN'T GO BACK AND MAKE THINGS GOOD AGAIN FOR THEM. THEY DON'T EVEN SMILE MUCH ANYMORE AND IF THEY DO WE CAN'T SEE THEIR SMILES FOR THE MASKS. MY HEART BREAKS FOR THEM.

6
DividedStateofMind
6d ago

Ted Cruz couldn't find his a$$ with both hands and a flashlight

6
State
Texas State
SFGate

'SNL' Skewers Ted Cruz for Anti-Big Bird Stance in 'Sesame Street' Parody

In an episode hosted by Jonathan Majors, this week’s Saturday Night Live cold open took Ted Cruz to a fictional version of Sesame Street. After Cruz spent the week attacking Big Bird on Twitter for his pro-vaccine stance, Aidy Bryant reprised her role as the Texas senator hosting a far-right version of the kids’ show called “Cruz Street.”
Houston Chronicle

Thumbs: Big Bird for Texas Senate? Ted Cruz challenger vows not to fly to Cancun for winter.

THUMBS DOWN _ Feathers were flying this week after Texas Sen. Ted Cruz took his partisan war against vaccine mandates to Sesame Street, accosting Big Bird on social media for tweeting last weekend that he’d gotten his COVID-19 shot. “My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy,” the lovable yellow, 8-foot-2 bird wrote. “Government propaganda,” Cruz tweeted back. “…for your 5-year-old!” When Big Bird’s defenders fired back at Cruz on social media, Cruz deemed them “mentally ill” and lamented in his podcast, “All the disasters that are happening, none of them matter. But you mess with Big Bird, holy crap, they lost it.” We have to wonder how he’d diagnose a grown man who spends his platform as a U.S. senator portraying a beloved children’s character as a tool of the deep state. Calling Big Bird the “government” doesn’t make sense anyway, since not a single government dollar goes into the production of the “Sesame Street” show, a spokeswoman for the nonprofit Sesame Workshop confirmed to us Friday. It’s incidents like these that make us wish Cruz would fly the coop. We’re not the only ones. A parody Big Bird account on Twitter quickly launched a run for Senate, announcing Cookie Monster as campaign manager, Elmo as senior adviser and promising to “Bird Back Better.” The parody candidate had 98,000 followers as of Friday. His first campaign pledge? “Big Bird promises to never fly to Cancun when Texas is in trouble.”
Dallas Observer

Ted Cruz Steps Up as the Joe McCarthy of Children's TV

After targeting women, minorities, the LGBTQ community, immigrants, teachers, scientists, celebrities and animals, Republicans have found their latest feud. Apparently, absolutely no one is safe from conservative scorn, as the feathery Sesame Street icon Big Bird has become the latest victim of their conspiracy theories. What does it say about the state of American politics that the headline “Ted Cruz drags Hillary Clinton in ongoing Big Bird controversy” is an actual news story and not The Onion?
HuffingtonPost

Stephen Colbert Trolls Sen. Ted Cruz With A Blunt 2-Letter Comeback

Stephen Colbert had just two letters for Sen. Ted Cruz after the Texas Republican launched a bizarre attack on Big Bird. Last week, after the “Sesame Street” character tweeted that he had been vaccinated, Cruz replied: “government propaganda... for your 5 year old!”. Colbert fired back in a style true...
AOL Corp

Buttigieg responds to Ted Cruz on racism in highway design

GLASGOW, Scotland — Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg told Yahoo News that systemic racism in the design and location of highways in American cities and suburbs continues to adversely affect low-income neighborhoods and communities of color. Responding to criticism from conservatives, including Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, regarding comments he made on Monday, Buttigieg said in a Tuesday interview that racism and segregation in road building are not ancient history or a figment of liberals’ imagination, as some on the right contend.
mediaite.com

‘Are You Angry Yet?’ Dan Abrams Mocks Media Firestorm Over Ted Cruz’s Fight With Big Bird

Dan Abrams took on the major media outrage surrounding Senator Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) ongoing fight against Big Bird urging the public to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Mediaite founder used the latest “Mediaite Moments” segment of his NewsNation show, Dan Abrams Live, to look at how Sesame Street became the latest battleground for vaccines after Big Bird encouraged kids to get inoculated. To make his point, Abrams rolled through multiple Fox News clips where anchors and pundits sneered at Sesame Street’s attempts to encourage public health.
Dallas News

Ted Cruz slaps down Big Bird for vaccine ‘propaganda’ and gets tarred and feathered

WASHINGTON — Sesame Street has been encouraging youngsters to get vaccinated for decades — since Sen. Ted Cruz was a 2-year-old, in fact. Even so, the Texas Republican has taken aim at Big Bird for promoting COVID-19 vaccines for kids, calling it “government propaganda…for your 5 year old!” after the canary-like 8-foot 2-inch Muppet proclaimed Saturday that he’d gotten the jab.
