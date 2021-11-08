CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Crowds of Canadian travelers cross into U.S. when the border reopened Monday

By Isabella Colello
WWLP
WWLP
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l4Iw2_0cqDrAMR00

WELLESLEY ISLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — For the first time in 20 months, the United States border reopened to non-essential travelers on November 8.

This highly anticipated reopening allowed non-citizens to cross into the country for reasons such as recreation, to visit family and to return to properties through U.S. land ports of entry and ferry terminals.

U.S. land borders re-opening, international air travel rules easing for fully vaccinated

To cross the border, non-citizen travelers must attest to being fully COVID-19 vaccinated, along with providing proper documents. Physical proof of COVID-19 vaccinations will not be required for non-essential and essential travelers until January.

At the Alexandria Bay Land Port of Entry, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection Chief Kurt Tennant, vehicles began lining up at midnight. Some even had preliminary celebrations on the Canadian side of the border.

“Our traffic started at midnight. Last night, we were warned that there was people in RVs lining up four hours before midnight having a tailgate party on the Canadian side,” Chief Tennant shared. “And when I came in at four o’clock in the morning, the lineup was all the way back to the. And it’s been like this all day long.”

Chief Tennant said that RV traffic was a large issue at the border on Monday as Canadian “Snowbirds” are now traveling in large volumes to destinations in Florida and Texas.

“Normally we start seeing people from Canada come down to go to Florida in about the beginning of October and all these people that normally would have already been down there, are all coming here on the same day,” he said.

Prior to the border reopening, crews on Wellesley Island have been preparing for high travel volumes. Right now, it’s all hands on deck.

We’ve tried to bring as many people in today. Uh, so that we’d be staffed up for this, but also the construction crews were, were excellent.

“Last week, they repaved an area above the primary lanes. It’s a ramp going up to where the new port is going to be,” Tennant said. So that enabled us to push more traffic down, better than we thought we’d be able to.”

Additional guidance for non-citizen travelers and border wait times can be found on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website.

The local Port of Entry also remains under construction, which required additional preparations as RV traffic had to be redirected and there are currently only four lanes open to car traffic.

But ahead of the holiday season, Chief Tennant offered advice for all travelers at Alexandria Bay, and other local ports of entry in the North Country.

“Daytime hours on Fridays and Saturdays tend to be the busiest days for passenger cars to cross. So, just keep in mind, try and be patient with us,” He urged travelers. “We haven’t had, this kind of traffic in 20 months and we’re having to learn how to ride the bicycle again.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

U.S. border reopening: What pre-COVID regulations remain in effect for travelers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — U.S. land ports of entry reopened to non-essential travelers on Monday for the first time since early 2020. With this reopening, new COVID-19 requirements were added for these travelers, including providing proof of COVID-19 vaccination. However, many pre-COVID regulations also remain in place at all land ports of entry and ferry […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KFOX 14

CBP asks travelers for preparedness, patience for when border reopens next week

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials are asking for preparedness and patience as travelers are able to take advantage of the first stage of re-opening following pandemic travel restrictions. Beginning in March 2020, to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, travel across the land border...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
Best Life

Never Do This When Booking a United or Delta Flight, Experts Warn

Major U.S. airlines have had a tumultuous last couple years, as the COVID pandemic effectively halted air travel for most people in the country. But as more and more people get back into the groove of flying, airfare prices are rising accordingly. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby recently warned travelers that they are likely to see price hikes soon, especially with a major increase in travel over the holidays. Experts say there are things you can do to avoid making your trip even more expensive, and one comes down to the way you book your ticket. Read on to find out what you should never do when booking a flight on United or Delta.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Weather#Terminals
Washington Post

Police searched a beer truck and found some $200 million worth of drugs, in Asia’s largest-ever meth bust

Police in Laos made a major narcotics bust Wednesday in one of the world’s most prominent drug-production corridors, resulting in what the United Nations said was the largest-ever single seizure of illegal methamphetamine in Asia. Laotian law enforcement discovered 55.6 million methamphetamine pills and just under 1.7 tons of crystal...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
wesb.com

3-6 Inches of Snow Possible

Rain and snow will arrive across New York and Pennsylvania today before precipitation spreads across the rest of the Northeast tonight. According to AccuWeather, A swath of 3-6 inches is possible across northwestern Pennsylvania, as well as southern New York and mountainous areas of the region.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Air Travel
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Public Health
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
yourmileagemayvary.net

Air Rage: Story Of Man Killed By Fellow Passengers On Southwest Flight

We’ve all heard about air rage. There have been lots of cases of it since the rules about wearing masks on planes have been implemented. However, air rage isn’t new to air travel. It’s been happening for decades (The first recorded case of air rage was on a flight from Havana to Miami, in 1947 – a drunk man assaulted another passenger and a flight attendant), over mixed-up seats, smoking in the lavatory, fliers not getting the kind of service they expected, and lots of other things that, for whatever reason, set someone off.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Seattle

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago,...
BUSINESS
WWLP

WWLP

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy