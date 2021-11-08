CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Vaccination bookings shoot up as Greece sees new case record

WDBO
WDBO
 6 days ago

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — Greece reported a new record high for daily COVID-19 infections on Monday as vaccination appointments shot up after new restrictions on unvaccinated people kicked in over the weekend.

Health authorities recorded more than 7,300 new infections since late Sunday — compared to the previous record of about 6,900 set Friday — amid a constant surge in cases that's filling hospital intensive care units. Officials also registered 65 new deaths.

About 61% of Greece’s 11 million population has been fully vaccinated so far, which is below the European Union average.

But senior health ministry official Marios Themistocleous told a briefing on Monday that over the past seven days there's been an 185% increase in first vaccination appointments, and a 200% surge in booster shot appointments.

“It's a very important increase,” he said. “What has changed is the introduction of the new measures and the high number of infections ... But this must continue, and the pace of appointments must increase.”

Under the measures that came into effect Saturday, unvaccinated people in Greece can only enter banks, government departments and most shops if they show a recent negative COVID-19 test. The same applies to outdoor restaurant and café areas, while only vaccinated people are allowed indoors at such establishments.

Unrestricted access is still allowed for supermarkets, shops selling food and pharmacies. Unvaccinated people must also present two negative tests weekly to access their workplaces.

Even the powerful Orthodox Church of Greece, until now lukewarm on pandemic restrictions, last week strongly urged worshippers to only enter churches if they are vaccinated, have recovered from the coronavirus or can show a recent negative test.

The country has so far recorded nearly 800,000 infections and more than 16,300 deaths.

___

Follow all of AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Unvaccinated in Greece face new restrictions as COVID cases soar

ATHENS (Reuters) - Queues formed outside shops in Athens on Saturday on the first day of new restrictions to curb soaring coronavirus infections which require the unvaccinated to have negative COVID-19 tests. COVID-19 infections in Greece hit a new daily high almost every day in November, prompting authorities to announce...
PUBLIC HEALTH
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Germany reports record number of new coronavirus cases

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's disease control agency on Thursday reported the highest number of new coronavirus infections since the outbreak of the pandemic. The Robert Koch Institute, or RKI, said 33,949 new cases had been registered in the last 24 hours, up from 28,037 daily cases a week ago. The previous record was 33,777 new cases on Dec. 18, 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KHON2

Germany sees 2nd straight COVID case record, mulls response

BERLIN (AP) — Germany recorded its second consecutive daily record for new coronavirus cases on Friday as infections pick up across Europe, and its disease control center said unvaccinated people now face a “very high” risk of infection. The country saw 37,120 reported new infections over the past 24 hours,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bookings#Vaccinations#Supermarkets#Ap#The European Union#Orthodox Church Of Greece
newbostonpost.com

Vermont Sees Record Coronavirus Cases

Vermont set a record on Thursday. That record was for the most documented coronavirus cases reported in a single day. There were 591 new coronavirus cases reported on Thursday, November 11 — a large increase over the 487 cases that were reported the previous Thursday in the state. State officials...
VERMONT STATE
Daily Mail

Putin orders Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slams his own relatives for refusing to take the covid vaccine - as the country battles record deaths amid measly 32% jab uptake

Vladimir Putin has ordered all Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slammed the public - including his own relatives - for its vaccine hesitancy. The Kremlin reported a consecutive record daily Covid toll with 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total fatalities to 226,353 - by far the highest in Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mic

Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
deseret.com

Why you should pay attention to Germany’s recent COVID-19 surge

Germany reported more than 50,000 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, prompting a dire warning from health officials for residents to get vaccinated. Per CNBC, Germany was once seen as a poster child for fighting the coronavirus. But a recent surge has led the country to see 50,000 cases in one day.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDBO

New outbreak prompts China to lock down university campus

BEIJING — (AP) — China has confined nearly 1,500 university students to their dormitories and hotels following an outbreak of COVID-19 in the northeastern city of Dalian. The order was issued Sunday after several dozen cases were reported at Zhuanghe University City and hundreds of students were transferred to hotels for observation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Washington Post

Police searched a beer truck and found some $200 million worth of drugs, in Asia’s largest-ever meth bust

Police in Laos made a major narcotics bust Wednesday in one of the world’s most prominent drug-production corridors, resulting in what the United Nations said was the largest-ever single seizure of illegal methamphetamine in Asia. Laotian law enforcement discovered 55.6 million methamphetamine pills and just under 1.7 tons of crystal...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
15K+
Followers
37K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy