Lions waive TE Darren Fells

Darren Fells Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Lions will waive tight end Darren Fells (Twitter link via NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport). Fells requested his release, RapSheet hears, and he’ll get his wish before the end of the business day.

Even though he’s a vested veteran, Fells will be subject to the waiver wire as a post-trade deadline cut. Fells should hold appeal for teams in need of tight end support, particularly those in need of blocking help.

Fells, 35, signed with the Lions in May, circling back after a previous stint in 2017. After his first Detroit tour, he moved on to the Browns and Texans. His most notable season came in 2019, when he notched 34 catches for 341 yards and seven touchdowns. And, between 2019 and 2020 with the Texans, Fells registered 11 touchdown receptions.

Fells has started in all five of his games for the Lions this year, but he hasn’t been a big part of the offense. He has just four grabs for 43 yards, so he’s hoping to see more action with a winning team. Or, at least, a team with a single win.

If Fells goes unclaimed in the next 24 hours, he’ll be free to sign with any club.