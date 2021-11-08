CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

As e-scooter rentals become popular in Hartford, the company is making safety the first priority

By Ken Houston
WTNH
WTNH
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22KCqy_0cqDq7pi00

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – E-scooter rentals are becoming very popular on the streets of Hartford, but starting on Monday, the company is making some big safety changes for first-time riders.

Zipping up and down the streets of Hartford, when it comes to riding the Link E-Scooters, safety comes first. That’s why the maker is introducing the slow first ride feature. It’s for those new to this mode of transportation.

“They download the app and the first time they take is going to be slowed from 15 miles per hour to 8 miles per hour,” said Shawna Kitzman, Super-Pedestrian Content Manager.

Six months ago, the company Super-Pedestrian launched the scooter in Hartford. Its goal was to swap cars for scooters and reduce traffic congestion and pollution. However, public safety is its top priority.

“Research shows about one in three incidents happen on the first ride, so this is just our proactive strategy to slow that first ride down,” Kitzman said.

Since the scooters rolled into town, records show more than 160,000 people have gone for a spin. That’s about 1,000 trips per day. A total of 500 scooters are now available to get you to where you need to go.

“So, if you see a scooter that you want to ride, you’re going to first download the link app, and then you’re going to scan the bar code or enter the number on the scooter. You enter some quick information, it’s going to run through some safety tips and you can get going on your first ride,” Kitzman said.

Winter is just around the corner and the scooters are able to get through the snow. The biggest challenge will be staying warm.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTNH

Connecticut state trooper involved in Norwich crash

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A state trooper was involved in a crash in Norwich Sunday night, according to Connecticut State Police. Officials said the trooper, from Troop E, was traveling on Route 97 responding to a call when they were involved in a motor vehicle accident. It occurred just after 8 p.m. and no other […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Cars
Hartford, CT
Sports
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
Hartford, CT
Cars
WTNH

New Haven, Hamden activists advocate to stop violence in communities

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —New Haven and Hamden residents rallied together making a strong statement against crime at the ‘Motorcade Against Violence’ event Saturday morning. ‘Motorcade Against Violence,’ featured police units from both of those neighboring communities and local people who want to see a stop to the violence. Residents of both neighborhoods went near […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scooters#Pollution#Super Pedestrian Content
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
WTNH

WTNH

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy