WhyLabs, a startup building what it calls “an interface between humans and AI applications,” last week announced that it raised $10 million in a series A funding round co-led by prolific data scientist Andrew Ng’s fund and Defy Partners, with participation from Madrona Venture Group and Bezos Expeditions. The company says that the capital will be used to further develop its platform as WhyLabs looks to grow both its workforce and customer base.

