CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Cute Farming Exploration Game 'Clouzy!' Announced For Switch

By Ryan Craddock
Nintendo Life
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreedom Games has announced that Clouzy!, a farming sim from indie developer Tinymoon, will launch on Switch on 17th February 2022. Billed as a "cute and wholesome farming game", Clouzy!...

www.nintendolife.com

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Valve’s Steam Deck delayed

Valve announced today that the first shipments for its Steam Deck handheld have been delayed. Originally slated to begin shipping in December 2021, those initial orders have now been pushed back to 2022. The delay isn’t massive in the grand scheme, but this is another example of new hardware missing its original launch window because of supply chain issues and … Continue reading
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Popeye Nintendo Switch Game Arrives This Week

A Popeye Nintendo Switch game has been announced, bringing a classic cartoon to consoles for the first time in over a decade. Popeye the Sailor Man is a character that originally appeared in newspaper comic strips and is still running to this day. This character is perhaps better known thanks to a series of animated cartoons and movies that have been released over the years.
VIDEO GAMES
Washington Post

Like Stardew Valley’s farming? Try these games.

The last major free update for “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” rolled out early, landing Thursday and adding a slew of new features. Farming is now part of the franchise for the first time in its decades-long history, taking a page from the wildly successful indie hit “Stardew Valley,” a farming sim with roots in the original “Harvest Moon” for SNES. The game surpassed 15 million sales in September, launching its first esports tournament that same month with a prize pool of $40,000.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pets#Cooking#Fruit#Freedom Games#Animal Crossing
beincrypto.com

Economy-Based Farming Game CropBytes Is Ready for IEO

Game metaverse token CBX launches on Bybit & MEXC. CropBytes stands among the few established blockchain games with a popular presence on both Play Store and Appstore. The game was founded back in 2018 based on a vision to create real value for gaming enthusiasts in the global community through virtual currencies.
VIDEO GAMES
Metro International

Sega, Microsoft explore cloud gaming alliance

TOKYO (Reuters) – Sega Sammy Holdings on Monday said it is exploring a strategic alliance with Microsoft to develop big budget titles using the Xbox maker’s cloud gaming tech, driving anticipation the move could signal a deeper tie-up. Tokyo-based Sega is exploring making titles with global reach on Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform, it said in a stock exchange statement without providing further details, including whether a deal would involve exclusivity for the titles or capital investment.
BUSINESS
Polygon

There’s a new FarmVille game with new crops and cute animals

The original FarmVille was a Facebook sensation with a very simple concept: What if you could grow a bunch of crops over time, convert them into profits, and then grow more crops on a bigger farm? It’s been over a decade since then, and plenty of games are still influenced by FarmVille today. On Thursday, Zynga announced a new addition to the FarmVille franchise for iOS, Android, and Mac.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

2D Adventure Experience ‘OU’ Announced For PC and Switch; 2022 Release

During the Indie Live Expo Winter 2021 live stream event, OU, an upcoming adventure side scroller, was announced for PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch. Developed by room6 and published by G-MODE, this title takes place on U-chronia, a world living in memories. The amnesiac protagonist, OU, meets a flaming tail called Zarry, who provides aid in solving his dilemma.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
d1softballnews.com

Nintendo Switch, November 2021: the best games of the month

November 2021 is a very important month for owners of Nintendo Switch, which will be able to try their hand at a series of games exciting and promising. Starting with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition, which finally brings the Rockstar Games franchise back to the platforms of the Kyoto house.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Clouzy!, a first-person daycare adventure, hits Switch in February 2022

Publisher Freedom Games and developer Tinymoon have announced a February 17, 2022 release date on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam for first-person daycare adventure Clouzy!. This is a unique game in which you are taking care of adorable sentient clouds that need a lot of “love, care, and attention,” and each cloud has its own food and play preferences. Along those lines, you will be exploring the gorgeous environment for ingredients to create satisfying meals for your clouds.
RECIPES
nintendosoup.com

Fishing Paradiso For Nintendo Switch Announced, Launches Early 2022

Looking for a chill adventure where you can just kick back and cast out your fishing line? This upcoming title from Odencat Inc. might be right up your alley!. The developer has announced that its fishing RPG Fishing Paradiso will be hitting Nintendo Switch in Early 2022. The game will see players waking in an afterlife where they embark on a myriad of fishing expeditions!
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Rhythm game TIMINGooo! releasing on Switch next week

Mages is bringing the rhythm game TIMINGooo! to Switch, according to an eShop listing. It’s currently on track for a November 11 release. The game is easy to play as it only requires two buttons. Other than that, you’re getting a straightforward experience as it’s all about making button inputs in time with the rhythm and music.
VIDEO GAMES
Space.com

Best space exploration games

We're going to infinity, and beyond with our list of the best space exploration games out there. It’s a big universe out there, and video games have made traversing star systems a common activity. There was a time when space exploration games were limited to certain genres, but now it’s more of a theme, a core idea that defines the philosophies of wildly different titles. In this article, our aim is to showcase some of the biggest and best space exploration games out there. This is not a ranking, and all of the titles mentioned have something interesting and unique to offer despite sharing a common goal: making us feel closer to the stars.
VIDEO GAMES
Esquire

The Nintendo Switch OLED Will Bring Your Games to Life

Surprising as it might sound, the Switch could soon surpass the Wii in becoming Nintendo’s bestselling console of all-time. The Japanese gaming giant announced earlier this month that 98.7 million devices had flown off the shelves since it launched in 2017, just 10 million sales away from the Wii’s record and almost 80 million more than the Wii U. But that success has done little to stem speculation about an imminent successor.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

The World Ends With You: Final Remix Switch Online “Game Trials” Offer Announced In North America

Nintendo has announced a new Game Trials offer for Switch Online subscribers in North America. From 10 November 2021 – 16 November 2021, Switch Online members in the US will be able to play The World Ends With You: Final Remix for free. This isn’t just a free demo but the full game – so dedicated players may actually be able to complete and experience the entire title before the offer ends.
TECHNOLOGY
My Nintendo News

Rockstar Games reveals Switch screenshots of GTA: The Trilogy

Rockstar Games have finally unveiled what the Nintendo Switch version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition looks like and it certainly looks rather different than the Xbox and PlayStation remastered versions of the game. You can check out the four recently released screenshots from Rockstar Games down below in the slideshow. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition launches on the Nintendo Switch eShop next week on the 11th November. A physical version of the GTA: Trilogy will launch on 7th December.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Nintendo Uploads New Big Brain Academy Switch Overview Trailer

Nintendo still has a handful of releases up its sleeve for the remainder of 2021 and one of them happens to be Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain on the Switch. If it sounds or looks familiar, it's because it's actually a title that's being revived from the Nintendo DS era. It was originally released way back in 2005/06.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Decidueye Joins Pokémon Unite Next Week

Here's our first look at it in action... The Pokémon Company has confirmed that Decidueye will be the next monster to join the Pokémon Unite roster – and we don't have long to wait. The Grass and Ghost-type Pokémon will be added to the game on Friday 19th November, which...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy