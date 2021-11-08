CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Florence, PA

New Florence fire chief, 3 former auxiliary members die of covid complications, president says

By Megan Tomasic
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MeSbD_0cqDpBJa00
Tribune-Review

Members of the New Florence Volunteer Fire Company suffered a “devastating loss” after the fire chief and three former auxiliary members died last month from covid-related difficulties, President Brandon Teeter confirmed.

Chief Keith Boring, 56, a life member of the company who served 24 years as chief, died Oct. 19. Amy Sapp, 39, whose husband is a volunteer firefighter at the station, died Oct. 24. Her sister, Bonnie McAdams, 47, died Oct. 27. Their 66-year-old mother Connie Payne died Oct. 29.

“It’s just a sudden loss and, unfortunately, we not only lost one but we lost four,” Teeter said.

According to his obituary, Boring was an auto mechanic who owned K&M Auto in New Florence. He previously served as an EMT for West End and Laurel Valley ambulance services and was the president of the New Florence VFW. He was also a member of the St. Clair Tremont Club and The Russian Club, and enjoyed camping and riding his motorcycle.

He is survived by his wife Melissa and children, Keith Jr., Andru and Ryan.

“Today a dark shadow falls over the fire company as our longtime Fire Chief Keith W. Boring lost the battle with covid-19,” a New Florence Facebook post reads. “We are in a state of disbelief and shock. As much as this has rocked us, please keep Keith’s family in your thoughts and prayers as they grieve their incredible loss of husband, father and grandfather.”

Firefighters held candlelit vigil outside the station after Boring’s death.

New Florence officials do not keep track of active members’ vaccination status, Teeter said.

Sapp was a member of the auxiliary, which is now disbanded, for 15 years. She also worked as a substitute custodian at United High School, according to her obituary.

In addition to her husband of 13 years, Bernie, she is survived by three daughters, ages 9, 11 and 12.

Shortly after Sapp’s death, Teeter started a GoFundMe page to raise money for her family going into the holiday season. So far, $4,615 was raised out of a $10,000 goal.

“The GoFundMe was to help with any costs they would have with it being the holidays and raising three kids,” Teeter said. “I was concerned if Bernie would need help at least he would have it. Losing an income sucks, especially when you’re trying to raise three young kids.”

McAdams and Payne served on the fire company’s Auxiliary for about 14 years. McAdams also worked as a home care giver.

Teeter said the covid cases were isolated among the families, and there are no cases among the company’s 30 active members. The station is answering calls as normal.

“People need to be careful and be sure if they are sick they need to stay home,” Teeter said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden set for expansive virtual meeting with Chinese president

President Biden will tell Chinese President Xi Jinping that the U.S. and China need to build “commonsense guardrails” of communication to ensure the competition between both countries does not veer into conflict during their virtual meeting on Monday evening, a senior administration official said. Biden is expected to raise concerns...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Florence, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
The Hill

Meadows comes under growing Jan. 6 panel spotlight

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is increasingly targeting — and losing patience with — Mark Meadows , Donald Trump ’s powerful chief of staff who appeared to be deeply involved with the former president's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. This week the committee...
CONGRESS & COURTS
newsnationnow.com

Biden adviser points to spending package as solution to inflation

(The Hill) — National Economic Council Director Brian Deese on Sunday pointed to the Democrats’ social spending package as a solution to rising inflation in the U.S. Asked by co-host Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union” how the White House plans to address inflation, Deese touted the party’s social spending package as a way to lower costs for Americans across the nation.
BUSINESS
NBC News

Japan’s ex-princess Mako and new husband depart for life in U.S.

TOKYO — Japan’s ex-princess Mako, the emperor’s niece, departed the country with her new husband on Sunday to start a new life in the United States. Known as Mako Komuro after giving up her royal title to marry college sweetheart Kei Komuro last month, the former royal and her husband, both 30, walked past waiting journalists at Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport before boarding an ANA flight for New York.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
The Hill

'SNL' knocks Cruz for labeling Big Bird vaccine tweet 'propaganda'

“Saturday Night Live” knocked Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) during the sketch comedy show’s latest episode for labeling a tweet by Big Bird about vaccines as “propaganda.”. The show opened with an episode of “Ted Cruz Street,” a parody of the children’s show “Sesame Street,” which, according to “SNL,” aired on “Newsmax Kids.”
NFL
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
9K+
Followers
906
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy