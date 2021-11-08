Metro-North pumpkin attack: Woman faces charges after allegedly assaulting conductor

A Bronx woman is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a Metro-North train conductor with a pumpkin.

It happened in October on a Metro-North train, where police say 21-year-old Alexis Adams first hit the conductor in the face with a pumpkin.

She then continued to punched the conductor in the face and head multiple times, causing the victim to need stitches, according to authorities.

The incident occurred after police say Adams failed to produce a ticket, and the conductor advised her to exit the train at the next stop.

"Throughout the pandemic, we have called upon our conductors to do more than ever before," Metro-North President Catherine Rinaldi said. "They need to know that we are absolutely committed to making their work environment as safe as possible. I applaud MTAPD for their investigation which led to the arrest and to the District Attorney's office for sending a very clear message that assaults like this will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

Adams is charged with assault.

