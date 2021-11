The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. Everyday, I walk around aimless. I do my duties. I fulfill my obligations. I keep an eye out for fun. But it's dull and I never quite no what I'm doing or why. Then the nighttime comes, and it hits me; I NEED Chinese food. That's all I want and all I'll ever want. I can almost taste it. But it's bedtime now. Matter of fact, I can't keep my eyes open for even another minute. So I go to sleep. The Sun rises. And then... what was it I needed again? Something... I can't remember what. So I walk around aimless. I do my duties. I fulfill my obligations. I keep an eye out for some fun. But it's dull.. and I never quite no what I'm doing. Or why. And then the nighttime comes and it hits me..

PORTLAND, OR ・ 10 DAYS AGO