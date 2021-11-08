Kingsbury explains incident with Norman in 49ers' loss vs. Cards

SANTA CLARA – Here is how the 49ers (3-5) graded in Sunday’s 31-17 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals (8-1): PASS OFFENSE: D. Three turnovers “killed us,” Jimmy Garoppolo said of the early fumbles by George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk and a fourth-quarter interception. Seven completions went at least 15 yards, but none longer than a 32-yard screen to Deebo Samuel. Was this Garoppolo’s final start? “Probably not,” Shanahan replied. While Garoppolo (and the 49ers) has really struggled at home, he does have a thing for beating the Rams, who arrive next Monday night. Right tackle Mike McGlinchey’s knee injury interrupts what had been a bounce-back season for him. All that overshadowed Kittle returning with a 101-yard effort that included his first 2021 touchdown and first career lost fumble. Aiyuk rallied from his own lost fumble inside the 10 to deliver a season-high 89 yards and several contested catches, including a touchdown.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO