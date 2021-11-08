CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kingsbury explains incident with Norman in 49ers' loss vs. Cards

NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMidway through the second quarter of the 49ers' 31-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, veteran cornerback Josh Norman and Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury had some words after the 49ers stopped the Cardinals on third-and-18 from the San Francisco 19-yard line. After the play,...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Humphries went looking for Norman after 49ers-Cardinals

Josh Norman committed a costly taunting penalty in the 49ers' 31-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, and now the cornerback's future with the 49ers could be in doubt. He didn't see the field again after the ill-timed infraction, and though San Francisco didn't fare any better without him, that might have been a good thing.
NFL
NBC Sports

Cam Newton, Christian McCaffrey lead Panthers over Kyler Murray-less Cardinals

Matt Rhule has Kliff Kingsbury’s number. The two met in 2018 and Rhule’s Baylor Bears beat Kingsbury’s Texas Tech Red Raiders 35-24. Kingsbury was fired the next day. Carolina beat the Cardinals 41-21 in 2020 in Rhule’s fourth game with the Panthers. It was an even bigger blowout Sunday as...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Colt Mccoy
Paradise Post

49ers’ Shanahan nixes Beckham, Hurd arrivals and defends Josh Norman

SANTA CLARA — No, the 49ers won’t claim wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. off waivers Tuesday. No, Jalen Hurd won’t suit up this season, as was the case his first two seasons since being drafted in the third round. Also out of their wide receiver mix “for a while” is...
NFL
NBC Sports

Norman's future with 49ers could be in question after penalty

SANTA CLARA -- After a costly taunting penalty, Josh Norman’s future with the 49ers is in question. In the team’s 31-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, the veteran cornerback was penalized for taunting after getting into a tussle with the Cardinals' sideline. On the same play, Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury was called for unsportsmanlike conduct.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Nfc
NBC Sports

Cam Newton accounts for two TDs as Panthers lead Cardinals 23-0 at halftime

The Panthers have Cam Newton. The Cardinals don’t have Kyler Murray or DeAndre Hopkins. That explains Carolina’s 23-0 halftime lead. Newton screamed “I’m baaaack!” after his 2-yard touchdown run on the first play in his return to Carolina. He threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Robby Anderson on his second play.
NFL
12news.com

Cards vs 49ers: Game day info and other NFL news

PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Coming off a tough loss against the Green Bay Packers, the Arizona Cardinals look to get back in the win column as they take on the San Francisco 49ers Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup between NFC West rivals.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers RT Mike McGlinchey OUT vs. Cardinals

The 49ers’ Week 9 matchup against the Cardinals couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start. They’re down 17-0 with 10 Arizona points coming off two San Francisco turnovers. Now the 49ers will close the first half down a starting offensive lineman. Right tackle Mike McGlinchey was escorted to the...
NFL
SFGate

49ers vs. Cardinals: How to watch and stream online

The San Francisco 49ers are entering Week 9 action looking to pick up a massive win. After taking down the Chicago Bears last week, the 49ers will take on the NFC West division rival Arizona Cardinals. Arizona is coming off of a heartbreaking loss to the Green Bay Packers that ended in a last-second interception by former Cardinals' cornerback Rasul Douglas.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
49erswebzone

49ers-Cardinals: Kliff Kingsbury says Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins will be game-time decisions

123 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. We may not know if quarterback Kyler Murray or wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be available for Sunday's matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals until game day. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said today that both would be game-time decisions.
NFL
NFL

Kliff Kingsbury on Cardinals blowing out 49ers with backups: 'No matter who's playing ... they show up'

Kliff Kingsbury's Coach of the Year candidacy got a massive boost in Sunday's 31-17 beatdown of division rival San Francisco. The Arizona Cardinals were without star quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle) and star receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring), A.J. Green was on the reserve/COVID-19 list, J.J. Watt was on the shelf, and Arizona lost running back Chase Edmonds and guard Justin Pugh in the first quarter due to injuries.
NFL
Daily Democrat

49ers report card: Franchise’s tailspin not as simple as losing the turnover battle, is it?

SANTA CLARA – Here is how the 49ers (3-5) graded in Sunday’s 31-17 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals (8-1): PASS OFFENSE: D. Three turnovers “killed us,” Jimmy Garoppolo said of the early fumbles by George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk and a fourth-quarter interception. Seven completions went at least 15 yards, but none longer than a 32-yard screen to Deebo Samuel. Was this Garoppolo’s final start? “Probably not,” Shanahan replied. While Garoppolo (and the 49ers) has really struggled at home, he does have a thing for beating the Rams, who arrive next Monday night. Right tackle Mike McGlinchey’s knee injury interrupts what had been a bounce-back season for him. All that overshadowed Kittle returning with a 101-yard effort that included his first 2021 touchdown and first career lost fumble. Aiyuk rallied from his own lost fumble inside the 10 to deliver a season-high 89 yards and several contested catches, including a touchdown.
NFL
arizonasports.com

Arizona Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury dials up trick pass play vs. 49ers

It may be a week after Halloween, but it’s never too late for a little trick-or-treating. With Colt McCoy in for injured starting quarterback Kyler Murray, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury dialed up a trick play that proved to be a treat for Arizona in the 31-17 win. Already having...
NFL
theScore

49ers' Kittle expected to return vs. Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers are expected to activate tight end George Kittle from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The All-Pro pass-catcher has missed the Niners' past three contests rehabbing from a calf injury. San...
NFL
All49ers

49ers vs. Cardinals Week 9 Live Blog

SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 9 game against the Arizona Cardinals. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box. 11:41 George Kittle will play his first game since Week 4 and will be a pitch count,...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy