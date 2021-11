Call of Duty Vanguard has been released for both PS4 and PS5. In this article and video, we will compare both versions of the game. Sledgehammer Games has developed this latest iteration of Call of Duty that runs on the same Modern Warfare engine that was released back in 2019. It offers a great scalability option for both the last-generation and current-generation consoles. Check out a video comparison below, and if you like our content, subscribe to our channel on Youtube.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO