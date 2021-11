Body There isn’t a playoff spot at stake Friday when the Ponca City Wildcats travel to Muskogee to play the Roughers. But both teams are looking on this game as an important contest that will help set the stage for next season. Both teams are hoping to finish in fifth place in District 6AII- 2, out of the playoff picture but at the highest possible next level. Both teams are 2-4 in district play with wins over Putnam City West and Bartlesville. Ponca City has a 3-6 overall mark which includes a victory over Class 4A Tulsa McLain.

PONCA CITY, OK ・ 11 DAYS AGO