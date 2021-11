Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Houston Texans with a finger fracture, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett will start his fourth game of the season after filling in for Tagovailoa due to a rib injury earlier in the year. He was ruled questionable earlier in the week with an injury to his middle finger on his throwing hand which will ultimately be what keeps him out on Sunday.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO