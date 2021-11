Close games sure are more entertaining than blowouts, aren’t they? Although, in this case, that might depend on what you consider entertainment…. Kentucky Men’s Basketball saw Miles College punch first, second, and third, before a bounceback second-half from the Wildcats pushed UK to an 80-71 victory. The Friday night exhibition win hasn’t exactly inspired optimism in the Big Blue Nation with Duke just a few days away, but early-season struggles aren’t uncommon in the John Calipari era.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO