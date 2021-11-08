CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

Work beginning this week on Flower Mound trail project

By Mark Smith
The Cross Timbers Gazette
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Crews will begin working on the Pink Evening Primrose Trail Connection project this week, the town of Flower Mound said in a...

www.crosstimbersgazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Highland Village approves funding for nonprofits

This week, the Highland Village City Council approved nearly $50,000 in funding for area nonprofit organizations. Each year, the council allocates funds to support organizations that provide essential services to Highland Village residents, according to a city news release. To be eligible for city funding, the nonprofits’ services must be of economic benefit to the community or contribute to the quality of life in Highland Village by serving a municipal public purpose, they must be provided to Highland Village residents on an equal basis and they must enter into a written contract with the city for the provision of services.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Hugo’s Lost Colony to open Monday in Highland Village

A new Tex-Mex restaurant will open next week in Highland Village. Hugo’s Lost Colony will open at 2420 Justin Road at 11 a.m. Monday, the restaurant announced this week. The new restaurant will be “a unique experience combining inspired Fresh-Mex cuisine, craft margaritas and endless celebrations,” the eatery’s Facebook page says. It’ll be open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. It’s located in the old Fresco’s Mexicana spot, which closed in August 2020.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, Denton County to hold Veterans Day events

The town of Flower Mound and Denton County will hold separate events on Thursday to honor U.S. Military veterans for Veterans Day. In Flower Mound, residents will participate in the annual Veterans Day Relay Run. Starting at 9 a.m., participants will run one- to two-mile sections of a pre-determined route around Flower Mound while carrying the American flag to commemorate U.S. veterans and their service. The course will start and end at the Flower Mound Community Activity Center, 1200 Gerault Road.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flower Mound, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Basketball
Flower Mound, TX
Government
City
Mound, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Argyle commemorates Arbor Day

For Texas Arbor Day (the day before National Arbor Day), the town of Argyle and Argyle ISD partnered to dedicate four new trees at Unity Park on Friday afternoon. The trees were planted behind the outfield fence and are about 20 feet high and 10 caliper inches. They cost about $17,000 total ,which includes a one-year warranty period, and they replace a 30-inch elm tree that had to be removed for the Crawford Road reconstruction project.
ARGYLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrating 10 years in Flower Mound

Nothing Bundt Cakes’ Flower Mound location is celebrating its 10th birthday by giving out free bundtlet cakes for a year. The bakery will be handing out “Free Bundtlets for a Year” punch cards to the first 300 guests on Saturday. The punch cards can be redeemed for one free bundtlet (a small bundt cake) per month for 12 months at the Flower Mound location.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Hwy 114 lanes to be closed in Roanoke

The Texas Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that various lanes will be closed on Hwy 114 in Roanoke through early next week. TxDOT will implement the lane closures on eastbound and westbound Hwy 114 at Hwy 377 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily Wednesday through Monday, according to the TxDOT news release. The closures will allow crews to safely set up concrete traffic barriers ahead of major upcoming construction. TxDOT is starting a two-year expansion of the major interchange.
ROANOKE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound promoting Shop Local Week

The town of Flower Mound is teaming up with the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce to promote a Shop Local initiative all next week. Shop Local Week runs Nov. 1-7, during which the town and chamber will be encouraging residents to support local businesses. Many local businesses will be offering special deals for residents to shop, dine and play in Flower Mound. Shop Local Week will give people a chance to get some Christmas shopping done early while supporting local business owners.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound is the 4th best place to live in the U.S., study says

Flower Mound ranked as one of the best places to live in the United States in 2021-22 in a recent annual study by independent economics website Money.com. Money.com — formerly Money Magazine — created its list by finding places that combine affordability, economic growth and quality of life, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Money attributed Flower Mound’s high standing to the town’s impressive job growth, excellent graduation rate, the flourishing Lakeside Business District, abundant recreational activities, community events and overall quality of life.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Senior living apartments opening in Flower Mound

RiverWalk Flats, an active adult community, is celebrating its grand opening this weekend. The grand opening is scheduled for 2-4 p.m. Saturday at 4560 Long Prairie Road, and the event will be open to the public with live music, refreshments and raffles under the theme “An Afternoon at the CopaCabana.” Flower Mound Mayor Derek France, town council members, chamber of commerce members and other local leaders are expected to attend, according to a news release from NE Property Management.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound seeking nominations for Outstanding Citizen

The town of Flower Mound is seeking nominations for the 2021 Outstanding Citizenship Award. “Flower Mound leaders understand the success of any community is built upon the efforts of individuals committed to making it a better place to live, work and play,” the town said in a news release, adding that it wants “to recognize those who have given unselfishly of themselves in service to others.”
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

 https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy