Work beginning this week on Flower Mound trail project

This week, the Highland Village City Council approved nearly $50,000 in funding for area nonprofit organizations. Each year, the council allocates funds to support organizations that provide essential services to Highland Village residents, according to a city news release. To be eligible for city funding, the nonprofits’ services must be of economic benefit to the community or contribute to the quality of life in Highland Village by serving a municipal public purpose, they must be provided to Highland Village residents on an equal basis and they must enter into a written contract with the city for the provision of services.

HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO