ROUND ROCK — Earlier this week, Lorena cross country coach Matt Jackson really put his team through its paces. He set up one of the more grueling workouts of the season. “The whole purpose was to put them in a couple of situations where they didn’t know if they could go any harder, go any faster,” Jackson said. “I wanted them to feel that moment, so that they were successful when they got faced with that.”

ROUND ROCK, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO