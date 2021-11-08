CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Knoll Shores, NC

Warrants issued for man accused of exploiting older adults in landscaping fraud

By Jason O. Boyd
PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) — Pine Knoll Shores police are looking for a man who has four warrants out for his arrest for fraud.

Official said Kelvin Jamal Boykin, 25, and Boykin’s Pine Straw exploited older adults out of thousands of dollars in a landscaping scheme. People were either overcharged or the work was never completed.

If anyone has information, call Det. Sgt. Joseph Bishop at (252) 247-2474.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

