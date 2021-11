This insane Supra has been built up by the owner to an incredible height. If you ask any fan of the Japanese domestic market what their weapon of choice in all things from racing, to drifting, to simple cruising would be, they might give you an answer we've all heard before. With an incredible inline-six engine capable of handling some fantastic horsepower figures and some classic JDM styling that you couldn't miss if you tried, we're talking about the mk4 Supra. This outstanding car first became popular due to the use of the 2JZ engine, which had almost limitless tuning potential and allowed car enthusiasts to run way more boost on stock internals. This car is a perfect example of that potential.

CARS ・ 17 MINUTES AGO