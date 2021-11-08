Review: IDLES Deliver A Message of Love in Wild Style at The Fonda

It’s only the beginning of November and Christmas, along with her plethora of Rom Com movies, are bursting through the “Let’s Skip Thanksgiving” holiday door. The Hallmark channel has already replaced my go-to late night and old school murder mystery shows with their 24 hour run of holiday films over the next few weeks. Humbug! All Grinch-ness aside, Holiday RomComs are not that bad but only a small batch are stand out worthy and an even smaller batch that I’d actually watch during the season. If it’s not already obvious, this particular genre of films are not my first, second, or even third pick regardless of the time of year. However, when it comes to reviewing them, I remain open to the idea that I may actually be inspired by something out of my own comfort/norm. Netflix has done just that with a “catfishing gone wild” Christmas love story that triggers all the right feels and warms the soul with Love Hard.

