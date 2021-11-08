CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shonda Rhimes Says She Rewrote the Ending of Grey's Anatomy 'a Good Eight Times'

By Dory Jackson
People
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes has put a lot of thought into how the drama should eventually end. In an interview for Variety's Show Woman of the Year issue, Rhimes said she had been crafting multiple endings for the hit starring Ellen Pompeo. "I've written the end of that...

