Shonda Rhimes Says She Rewrote the Ending of Grey's Anatomy 'a Good Eight Times'

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst spoke with Ellen Pompeo about her new podcast “Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo,” as well as her hit show “Grey’s Anatomy.”. Pompeo explained why she created the podcast, saying, “We're always learning lessons but especially as a woman navigating these shark-infested waters of Hollywood, I didn't really have a lot of women to go to and ask advice about things, and I had to learn a lot of hard lessons. I just think for me, at this age, 50 years old, I can have conversations on this podcast and talk about things, talk to authors, actors, creators, business women, business people, and shed some light and teach young people something and they feel like they have a place to go to for advice or some sort of mentorship-like discussion.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO