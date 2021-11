Adams Morgan is now home to Yerevan, which its owners say is the District’s lone Armenian restaurant. The cozy café and market on 14th Street opened at the end of August offering a selection of traditional foods, regional coffee and tea, pantry items, and a smattering of handicrafts from the former Soviet Republic in the Caucasus region. It’s owned by a pair of Armenian natives, husband-and-wife team Arman Avedisian and Stella Grigoryan, who were both born in the country’s capital city, which shares a name with their venture (he immigrated to the States when he was 3, she came after college).

RESTAURANTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO