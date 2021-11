Hilary Duff can't be in two places at once. The actress is set to star as Sophie on the upcoming Hulu series How I Met Your Father. But like its predecessor How I Met Your Mother, the new show will be narrated by a future version of Sophie as Duff acts out her youthful exploits. EW has now confirmed that Kim Cattrall will recur on the show as the older Sophie.

