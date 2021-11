Several sources online say that a lot of games have become unplayable recently due to the Denuvo Servers have gone down. Denuvo or DRM for many has become a bane for many PC players for a while now as it gives issues to the games they play. The ones behind it claim that it can give security for those who are buying the games legitimately, but it seems it has side effects that cripple gameplay like buggy framerates, random crashes, slow loading times, and more. A lot of gamers have protested for DRM to be removed from many games and they were successful at times, but there were other times it stayed due to the publishers. In the end, the developers remove them after a few months or even years.

